Edmonds police arrest Mountlake Terrace man following standoff at Hwy 99 hotel

Edmonds police arrested a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man on charges of burglary, assault and harassment after a two-and-a-half-hour standoff at a Highway 99 hotel early Sunday morning.

No one was injured during the incident.

Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure confirmed that the man had previously been trespassed from America’s Best Value inn, located near 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99. At around 3 a.m. Sunday, the suspect returned to the hotel and stood in the lobby with a large knife.

Police officers responding to the scene attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but he remained aggressive and threatening. The man made no attempts to surrender, even when police told him he was under arrest.

When the suspect tried to escape up the hotel stairs, an officer subdued him with a Taser.

After the suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation, he was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and felony harassment.