Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 12-17, 2022

Oct. 12
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident requested a welfare check on a family member with behaviorial health issues who was sleeping outside.
23600 block Highway: A grocery store employee was assaulted by an unknown suspect.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for stealing beer from a store
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted another agency with identifying a suspect in a DUI collision.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was arrested at a grocery store.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A citizen concerned about a woman assaulting a man in a parking lot led to a domestic violence assault arrest.
500 block Main Street: A verbal argument between a dating couple occurred.
Oct. 13
19100 block Ocean Avenue: A parking complaint led to a DUI arrest.
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A report of a subject trespassing led to a felony warrant arrest.
9500 block Edmonds Way: A collision led to a DUI arrest.
7800 block 175th Street Southwest: A subject’s garbage cans were reported missing.
900 block Olympic Avenue: Police received an adult protective services referral regarding possible financial exploitation.
23900 block Highway 99: A fraud scam over the phone was reported.
400 block 2nd Avenue North: A dog bit a citizen while walking down the sidewalk.
21900 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was left by an unknown male behind a grocery store.
21900 block Highway 99: Two women were arrested for shoplifting items at a grocery store.
900 block Main Street: Campaign signs were reported stolen.
23300 block Edmonds Way: A neighbor witnessed a subject violating a no-contact order. The subject was located and arrested for the violation.
Oct. 14
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man said his vehicle was stolen by someone he met overnight.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail after assaulting a security officer.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a grocery store.
21700 block 76th Avenue West: A business check was potentially stolen and deposited with a different amount.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was trespassed from a grocery store.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend in front of a child led to a domestic violence assault arrest.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A designated crisis responder contacted a woman with behavioral health concerns.
18000 block 73rd Avenue West: A man made threats toward individuals involved in his court trial.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for attempted theft.
19800 block 78th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred between husband and wife.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for shoplifting. He was also given a drug diversion for unlawful possession of subscription drugs.
8500 block Main Street: Police responded to a report of a verbal argument between roommates who used to date.
Oct. 15
600 block 2nd Avenue North: Items were stolen from a garage.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff.
7400 block 229th Street Southwest: Men were arrested for burglary after entering a home.
19000 block Dellwood Drive: Theft was reported from unlocked vehicles.
22100 block Highway: A motor vehicle was stolen from a car sales lot
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for breaking the front doors of a grocery store.
24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for theft.
Oct. 16
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
600 block 2nd Avenue North: A vehicle license plate was reported stolen.
23600 block 76th Place West: A backpack dropped on property by an unknown male was turned over to police for safekeeping.
23600 block Highway 99: A man arrested for retail theft.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman was trespassed from a thrift store.
Oct. 17
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A neighbor witnessed a vehicle prowl in which suspects stole items from a vehicle and sped off.
7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between boyfriend and girlfriend.
23900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for violating a no-contact court order.
900 block Brookmere Street: Identity theft was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
21400 block 86th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Theft from a specialty store was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.