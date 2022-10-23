Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 12-17, 2022

Oct. 12

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident requested a welfare check on a family member with behaviorial health issues who was sleeping outside.

23600 block Highway: A grocery store employee was assaulted by an unknown suspect.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for stealing beer from a store

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Edmonds PD assisted another agency with identifying a suspect in a DUI collision.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was arrested at a grocery store.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A citizen concerned about a woman assaulting a man in a parking lot led to a domestic violence assault arrest.

500 block Main Street: A verbal argument between a dating couple occurred.

Oct. 13

19100 block Ocean Avenue: A parking complaint led to a DUI arrest.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A report of a subject trespassing led to a felony warrant arrest.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A collision led to a DUI arrest.

7800 block 175th Street Southwest: A subject’s garbage cans were reported missing.

900 block Olympic Avenue: Police received an adult protective services referral regarding possible financial exploitation.

23900 block Highway 99: A fraud scam over the phone was reported.

400 block 2nd Avenue North: A dog bit a citizen while walking down the sidewalk.

21900 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was left by an unknown male behind a grocery store.

21900 block Highway 99: Two women were arrested for shoplifting items at a grocery store.

900 block Main Street: Campaign signs were reported stolen.

23300 block Edmonds Way: A neighbor witnessed a subject violating a no-contact order. The subject was located and arrested for the violation.

Oct. 14

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man said his vehicle was stolen by someone he met overnight.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail after assaulting a security officer.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a grocery store.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: A business check was potentially stolen and deposited with a different amount.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was trespassed from a grocery store.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend in front of a child led to a domestic violence assault arrest.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A designated crisis responder contacted a woman with behavioral health concerns.

18000 block 73rd Avenue West: A man made threats toward individuals involved in his court trial.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for attempted theft.

19800 block 78th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred between husband and wife.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for shoplifting. He was also given a drug diversion for unlawful possession of subscription drugs.

8500 block Main Street: Police responded to a report of a verbal argument between roommates who used to date.

Oct. 15

600 block 2nd Avenue North: Items were stolen from a garage.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff.

7400 block 229th Street Southwest: Men were arrested for burglary after entering a home.

19000 block Dellwood Drive: Theft was reported from unlocked vehicles.

22100 block Highway: A motor vehicle was stolen from a car sales lot

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for breaking the front doors of a grocery store.

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested for theft.

Oct. 16

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

600 block 2nd Avenue North: A vehicle license plate was reported stolen.

23600 block 76th Place West: A backpack dropped on property by an unknown male was turned over to police for safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99: A man arrested for retail theft.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman was trespassed from a thrift store.

Oct. 17

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A neighbor witnessed a vehicle prowl in which suspects stole items from a vehicle and sped off.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between boyfriend and girlfriend.

23900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for violating a no-contact court order.

900 block Brookmere Street: Identity theft was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

21400 block 86th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Theft from a specialty store was reported.