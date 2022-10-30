Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 18-25, 2022

Oct. 18

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and false statements.

23900 block Highway 99: Behavioral health contact.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: ID was found by a resident and turned in to police.

900 block Walnut Street: Officers received a report of potential financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

8700 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for criminal trespass and harrassment.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

Oct. 19

23600 block Highway 99L A warrant subject was arrested after a theft from a grocery store.

19000 block 92nd Avenue West: A window was broken on a vehicle.

8600 block Main Street: Campaign signs were stolen.

7700 block 220th Street Southwest: A traffic dispute led to a reported assault and intentional damage to vehicl.

22500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for warrants.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen from an apartment parking lot.

8200 block Talbot Road: A boat was reported stolen.

9600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A mother and daughter got into an argument.

Oct. 20

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A laptop and documents were stolen from a vehicle overnight

22300 block Highway 99: A construction site was burglarized.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested.

220th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A subject who was contacted for a pedestrian violation was subsequently arrested on a warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: Found property belonging to various people was turned over to police.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft from a business led to contact with an unrelated, unruly subject.

18700 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a report of inappropriate sexual contact between cousins that happened seven years prior.

23600 block Highway 99: Officers were called to a verbal confrontation involving a transient male, a business employee and business manager.

23600 block 105th Place West: An argument between mother and child results in child running away to grandparents. History of issues between mother and child.

Oct. 21

22100 block Highway 99: A male driver attempted to elude police and crashed. The subject fled from the vehicle and was later arrested. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen.

22300 block Highway 99: A subject stole a desk from a construction site.

15th Street Southwest/8th Place South: An abandoned vehicle on the street turned out to be a stolen vehicle.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

600 block Paradise Lane: A female passed out in a vehicle blocking the street was arrested for physical control.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a grocery store.

Oct. 22

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A group of teens fought in the street.

500 block Elm Way: A daughter called 911 over an argument with her mother.

8700 block 64th Street Northeast: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Marysville Police with locating a female suspect for multiple felony crimes. The suspect was located and arrested without incident.

23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject who stole from a department store was arrested.

7500 block 242nd Place Southwest: Unknown subjects broke a vehicle window with a hatchet and stole victim’s wallet.

23400 block 84th Avenue West: Report of theft from an unlocked vehicle overnight

17100 block Talbot Road: Civil anti-harassment order violation reported.

22100 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a motel.

20000 block 82nd Avenue West: An unreported stolen vehicle was recovered.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Theft of license plates was reported.

22100 block Highway 99: A man who caused a disturbance at a business complex was asked to leave.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest after a driver was involved in a non-injury collision.

24100 block Highway 99: Three individuals stole clothes from a department store. The suspects were not located.

17400 block 76th Avenue West: Officers arrested a female for DUI after observing bad driving.

Oct. 23

21700 block 95th Avenue West: Officers investigated an allegation of an assault involving a drunk passenger and rideshare driver.

22100 block Highway: A man who was trespassed from a hotel returned and was contacted by officers. The man was armed with a knife and threatened to kill officers. He was arrested. (See related story here.)

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect burglarized a business by throwing a concrete block through a window.

10400 block Little John Court: A suspicious male was seen on a security camera entering property. There was no damage to property and nothing taken.

Oct. 24

21900 block Highway 99: A woman stole items and exited out of an emergency door. The suspect was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespasing inside of a business.

23000 block Highway 99: A window was broken on a business truck.

1000 block 2nd Avenue South: A homeowner discovered a fraudulent online rental ad for their property.

100 block Main Street: Reporting party told police she was concerned about a male who appeared to be video recording her and her daughter.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after being caught shoplifting.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing after violating a prior trespass warning.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store and fled. He was located and trespassed from the property.

Oct. 25

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

100 block 5th Avenue North: An electric vehicle wall charger was damaged.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police received multiple reports of a male at a apartment complex yelling obscenities.

600 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was stolen.

1400 block Olympic View Drive: Behavioral health contact.

24100 block Highway 99: Officers responded to a disturbance. Theft charges were referred.