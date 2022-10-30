Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 18-25, 2022

Oct. 18
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and false statements.
23900 block Highway 99: Behavioral health contact.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: ID was found by a resident and turned in to police.
900 block Walnut Street: Officers received a report of potential financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
8700 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for criminal trespass and harrassment.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
Oct. 19
23600 block Highway 99L A warrant subject was arrested after a theft from a grocery store.
19000 block 92nd Avenue West: A window was broken on a vehicle.
8600 block Main Street: Campaign signs were stolen.
7700 block 220th Street Southwest: A traffic dispute led to a reported assault and intentional damage to vehicl.
22500 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for warrants.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen from an apartment parking lot.
8200 block Talbot Road: A boat was reported stolen.
9600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A mother and daughter got into an argument.
Oct. 20
23800 block 84th Avenue West: A laptop and documents were stolen from a vehicle overnight
22300 block Highway 99: A construction site was burglarized.
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested.
220th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A subject who was contacted for a pedestrian violation was subsequently arrested on a warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: Found property belonging to various people was turned over to police.
23600 block Highway 99: A theft from a business led to contact with an unrelated, unruly subject.
18700 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a report of inappropriate sexual contact between cousins that happened seven years prior.
23600 block Highway 99: Officers were called to a verbal confrontation involving a transient male, a business employee and business manager.
23600 block 105th Place West: An argument between mother and child results in child running away to grandparents. History of issues between mother and child.
Oct. 21
22100 block Highway 99: A male driver attempted to elude police and crashed. The subject fled from the vehicle and was later arrested. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen.
22300 block Highway 99: A subject stole a desk from a construction site.
15th Street Southwest/8th Place South: An abandoned vehicle on the street turned out to be a stolen vehicle.
8900 block 238th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
600 block Paradise Lane: A female passed out in a vehicle blocking the street was arrested for physical control.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a grocery store.
Oct. 22
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A group of teens fought in the street.
500 block Elm Way: A daughter called 911 over an argument with her mother.
8700 block 64th Street Northeast: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Marysville Police with locating a female suspect for multiple felony crimes. The suspect was located and arrested without incident.
23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject who stole from a department store was arrested.
7500 block 242nd Place Southwest: Unknown subjects broke a vehicle window with a hatchet and stole victim’s wallet.
23400 block 84th Avenue West: Report of theft from an unlocked vehicle overnight
17100 block Talbot Road: Civil anti-harassment order violation reported.
22100 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a motel.
20000 block 82nd Avenue West: An unreported stolen vehicle was recovered.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Theft of license plates was reported.
22100 block Highway 99: A man who caused a disturbance at a business complex was asked to leave.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest after a driver was involved in a non-injury collision.
24100 block Highway 99: Three individuals stole clothes from a department store. The suspects were not located.
17400 block 76th Avenue West: Officers arrested a female for DUI after observing bad driving.
Oct. 23
21700 block 95th Avenue West: Officers investigated an allegation of an assault involving a drunk passenger and rideshare driver.
22100 block Highway: A man who was trespassed from a hotel returned and was contacted by officers. The man was armed with a knife and threatened to kill officers. He was arrested. (See related story here.)
23600 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect burglarized a business by throwing a concrete block through a window.
10400 block Little John Court: A suspicious male was seen on a security camera entering property. There was no damage to property and nothing taken.
Oct. 24
21900 block Highway 99: A woman stole items and exited out of an emergency door. The suspect was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespasing inside of a business.
23000 block Highway 99: A window was broken on a business truck.
1000 block 2nd Avenue South: A homeowner discovered a fraudulent online rental ad for their property.
100 block Main Street: Reporting party told police she was concerned about a male who appeared to be video recording her and her daughter.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after being caught shoplifting.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing after violating a prior trespass warning.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store and fled. He was located and trespassed from the property.
Oct. 25
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
100 block 5th Avenue North: An electric vehicle wall charger was damaged.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police received multiple reports of a male at a apartment complex yelling obscenities.
600 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was stolen.
1400 block Olympic View Drive: Behavioral health contact.
24100 block Highway 99: Officers responded to a disturbance. Theft charges were referred.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.