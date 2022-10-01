Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 14-26, 2022

Sept. 14

22100 block 92nd Avenue West: A homeowner woke up to find vehicle prowled, then followed behind the suspect vehicle. Police responded and investigated.

7400 block 178th Place Southwest: A woman called to report her personal information was used to open a bank account without her permission.

300 block Main Street: A woman committed a dine and dash at a restaurant.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Gas was stolen from a van outside of a church.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to Mouontlake police in locating a fourth-degree domestic violence assault suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

84th Avenue West/220th Street Southwest: A driver pulled over during a traffic stop was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Sept. 15

8100 block 240th Street Southwes: A burglary was reported at a residence.

23600 block Highway 99: A man detained on suspicion of theft was released and not charged after completion of police investigation.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man took a city sign out of the ground after causing a disturbance.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was given a trespass warning from a business.

100 block Railroad Avenue North: A sealed urn was found on the beach.

7300 block 175th Street Southwest: A woman reported receiving a phone threat from her sister-in-law.

22500 block Highway 99: A man stole from a drug store.

212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Charges were referred for a hit-and-run and DUI.

Sept. 16

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police arrested a suspect who left a restaurant without paying.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

700 block Sprague Street: A cat was found buried in a resident’s yard

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

20100 block 80th Avenue West: Police received a report of past domestic violence incidents and a request for information on how to potentially proceed.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who had previously been trespassed from a store unlawfully re-entered it.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A wallet was dropped or stolen from a vehicle and fraudulent credit card charges were reported.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A man refused to pay for services.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a business was not located.

23900 block 104th Avenue West: A bank of locked mailboxes was broken into by unknown suspect(s).

21900 block Highway 99: A boyfriend and girlfriend argued in a parking lot but no assault occured.

21900 block Highway 99: An older male was reportedly taking pictures of females in a parking lot. The male left the scene before police arrived.

21700 block 80th Avenue West: A trailer and dune buggy was stolen from a home.

Sept. 17

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing after causing a disturbance at a health care facility.

23800 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located in a motel parking lot.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject stole from a business.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic argument led to property damage and attempted assault, and the primary aggressor was arrested.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after stealing from a business.

600 block 2nd Avenue North: Fraudulent financial transactions were reported on a victim’s bank account.

Sept. 18

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was transported to county jail on a warrant out of Edmonds.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken and a vehicle prowled. The vehicle’s antenna was also broken.

100 block Pine Street: A suspicious person showed up on the porch of a residence.

Highway 99/244th Street Southwest: Police were called to a disturbance between a male and female in a dating relationship

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject assaulted a nurse at Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: An ex-boyfriend and girlfriend had a verbal argument. The parties were separated and resources were provided.

21800 block 84th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle drove into the backyard of a residence.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A wallet was reported stolen from an employee room.

100 block Main Street: An argument over a child’s tablet led to grandmothers assaulting each other. The reporting party declined to press charges.

Dayton Street/6th Avenue South: A driver in a hit-and-run incident was caught by police.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.

7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A husband was arrested and booked into jail after he assaulted his wife during an argument.

Sept. 19

22800 block 56th Avenue West: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to Mountlake Terrace police for a commercial burglary

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect used victim’s credit card information fraudulently.

20700 block 78th Place West: A bicycle reported by a resident as abandoned was entered into police evidence for safekeeping.

22600 block 74th Place West: A resident reported multiple texts from former acquaintance, and requested documentation of the incident.

21900 block Highway 99: A collision in a parking lot led to a hit-and-run arrest.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between family members.

10500 block Alan A Dale Place: Two bikes were abandoned in the front yard of the reporting party’s property.

23600 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter cut security wires and left with stolen handbags.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An Edmonds officer assisted Lynnwood PD with identifying a suspect through a fingerprint scanner.

Sept. 20

21400 block 96th Avenue West: A subject who violated a court order was arrested.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen from an apartment complex was recovered by another agency approximately one hour later.

21900 block Highway 99: A customer was trespassed from a store after engaging in an argument with an employee.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: A resident turned in handgun, concealed pistol license and ammunition for destruction.

10500 block 226th Street Southwest: A victim reported being defrauded of $300 via an online second-hand marketplace.

1000 block A Avenue South: Vehicle tires were found cut and the vehicle owner provided possible suspect information.

21900 block Highway 99: A suspect shoplifting from a business was arrested.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for dining and dashing.

Sept. 21

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault.

600 block Main Street: A man was arrested for DUI.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: Two backpacks with numerous personal items were stolen during a vehicle prowl sometime overnight.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

200 block 8th Avenue South: A resident reported suspicious behavior from a subject after providing them with assistance.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A church was vandalized with spray paint graffiti.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft of beer and food from a supermarket led to an arrest.

1000 block Edmonds Street: Fraudulent activity was reported on a subject’s checking account.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A female reported a suspicious person.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole property from a business.

10500 block Alan A Dale Place: A subject violated a court order.

23600 block Highway 99: A business reported a merchandise theft.

300 block Caspers Street: A collision led to a DUI arrest.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

Sept. 22

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled during the early morning hours and a backpack was stolen.

20300 block 81st Avenue West: Graffiti was discovered on a resident’s fence.

800 block Poplar Way: Theft from an unlocked work van was reported.

900 block Sea Vista Place: A woman reported her ex-husband made unwanted text message contact.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man shoplifted from a store and fled in a vehicle.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman attempted to buy food with fraudulent cash.

Sept. 23

23600 block Highway 99: Theft of food from a supermarket reported.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and woman were arrested for theft of food from a restaurant.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A man claimed his storage unit was mistakingly sold for non-payment, with all items inside gone.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject as reported for potentially financially exploiting their mother.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man attempted to shoplift from a convenience store.

Robin Hood Drive/106th Avenue West: Two subjects were involved in a verbal altercation. One male threw a rock at the other subject’s vehicle, causing damage.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: An unknown adult male pushed a juvenile during a verbal altercation. No injuries were reported.

19800 block 76th Avenue West: An Edmonds officer assisted another police agency with identifying a person in custody.

21300 block 76th Avenue West: Man discovered that items were stolen from his garage.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance over an attempted private vehicle tow.

Sept. 24

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: Household members had a verbal argument.

23300 block Highway 99: A clinic employee reported their vehicle was vandalized.

100 block Main Street: A man was arrested for DUI-physical control after he was reported slumped over at the ferry terminal.

Sept. 25

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a business.

22500 block Highway 99: A shoplift suspect was arrested for a warrant.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was scammed for money via phone.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: An argument was reported between a married couple.

Sept. 26

23000 block 75th Avenue West: A man was arrested for warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested and booked into jail.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A string of vehicle prowls were reported by multiple victims.

7000 block 210th Street Southwest: A subject walking by vehicles damaged property.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident surrendered a firearm for destruction.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for theft after stealing property from a department store.

22600 block 95th Place West: A court order violation was reported.