Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 14-26, 2022

Sept. 14
22100 block 92nd Avenue West: A homeowner woke up to find vehicle prowled, then followed behind the suspect vehicle. Police responded and investigated.
7400 block 178th Place Southwest: A woman called to report her personal information was used to open a bank account without her permission.
300 block Main Street: A woman committed a dine and dash at a restaurant.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Gas was stolen from a van outside of a church.
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to Mouontlake police in locating a fourth-degree domestic violence assault suspect.
23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
84th Avenue West/220th Street Southwest: A driver pulled over during a traffic stop was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.
Sept. 15
8100 block 240th Street Southwes: A burglary was reported at a residence.
23600 block Highway 99: A man detained on suspicion of theft was released and not charged after completion of police investigation.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man took a city sign out of the ground after causing a disturbance.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was given a trespass warning from a business.
100 block Railroad Avenue North: A sealed urn was found on the beach.
7300 block 175th Street Southwest: A woman reported receiving a phone threat from her sister-in-law.
22500 block Highway 99: A man stole from a drug store.
212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Charges were referred for a hit-and-run and DUI.
Sept. 16
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police arrested a suspect who left a restaurant without paying.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen from a vehicle overnight.
700 block Sprague Street: A cat was found buried in a resident’s yard
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
20100 block 80th Avenue West: Police received a report of past domestic violence incidents and a request for information on how to potentially proceed.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who had previously been trespassed from a store unlawfully re-entered it.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A wallet was dropped or stolen from a vehicle and fraudulent credit card charges were reported.
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A man refused to pay for services.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject who stole from a business was not located.
23900 block 104th Avenue West: A bank of locked mailboxes was broken into by unknown suspect(s).
21900 block Highway 99: A boyfriend and girlfriend argued in a parking lot but no assault occured.
21900 block Highway 99: An older male was reportedly taking pictures of females in a parking lot. The male left the scene before police arrived.
21700 block 80th Avenue West: A trailer and dune buggy was stolen from a home.
Sept. 17
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing after causing a disturbance at a health care facility.
23800 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located in a motel parking lot.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject stole from a business.
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic argument led to property damage and attempted assault, and the primary aggressor was arrested.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after stealing from a business.
600 block 2nd Avenue North: Fraudulent financial transactions were reported on a victim’s bank account.
Sept. 18
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was transported to county jail on a warrant out of Edmonds.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken and a vehicle prowled. The vehicle’s antenna was also broken.
100 block Pine Street: A suspicious person showed up on the porch of a residence.
Highway 99/244th Street Southwest: Police were called to a disturbance between a male and female in a dating relationship
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject assaulted a nurse at Swedish Edmonds Hospital.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: An ex-boyfriend and girlfriend had a verbal argument. The parties were separated and resources were provided.
21800 block 84th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle drove into the backyard of a residence.
100 block Sunset Avenue South: A wallet was reported stolen from an employee room.
100 block Main Street: An argument over a child’s tablet led to grandmothers assaulting each other. The reporting party declined to press charges.
Dayton Street/6th Avenue South: A driver in a hit-and-run incident was caught by police.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.
7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A husband was arrested and booked into jail after he assaulted his wife during an argument.
Sept. 19
22800 block 56th Avenue West: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to Mountlake Terrace police for a commercial burglary
8000 block 234th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect used victim’s credit card information fraudulently.
20700 block 78th Place West: A bicycle reported by a resident as abandoned was entered into police evidence for safekeeping.
22600 block 74th Place West: A resident reported multiple texts from former acquaintance, and requested documentation of the incident.
21900 block Highway 99: A collision in a parking lot led to a hit-and-run arrest.
8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported between family members.
10500 block Alan A Dale Place: Two bikes were abandoned in the front yard of the reporting party’s property.
23600 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter cut security wires and left with stolen handbags.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: An Edmonds officer assisted Lynnwood PD with identifying a suspect through a fingerprint scanner.
Sept. 20
21400 block 96th Avenue West: A subject who violated a court order was arrested.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen from an apartment complex was recovered by another agency approximately one hour later.
21900 block Highway 99: A customer was trespassed from a store after engaging in an argument with an employee.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: A resident turned in handgun, concealed pistol license and ammunition for destruction.
10500 block 226th Street Southwest: A victim reported being defrauded of $300 via an online second-hand marketplace.
1000 block A Avenue South: Vehicle tires were found cut and the vehicle owner provided possible suspect information.
21900 block Highway 99: A suspect shoplifting from a business was arrested.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for dining and dashing.
Sept. 21
22800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault.
600 block Main Street: A man was arrested for DUI.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: Two backpacks with numerous personal items were stolen during a vehicle prowl sometime overnight.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
200 block 8th Avenue South: A resident reported suspicious behavior from a subject after providing them with assistance.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: A church was vandalized with spray paint graffiti.
23600 block Highway 99: Theft of beer and food from a supermarket led to an arrest.
1000 block Edmonds Street: Fraudulent activity was reported on a subject’s checking account.
9500 block Bowdoin Way: A female reported a suspicious person.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole property from a business.
10500 block Alan A Dale Place: A subject violated a court order.
23600 block Highway 99: A business reported a merchandise theft.
300 block Caspers Street: A collision led to a DUI arrest.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
Sept. 22
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled during the early morning hours and a backpack was stolen.
20300 block 81st Avenue West: Graffiti was discovered on a resident’s fence.
800 block Poplar Way: Theft from an unlocked work van was reported.
900 block Sea Vista Place: A woman reported her ex-husband made unwanted text message contact.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man shoplifted from a store and fled in a vehicle.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman attempted to buy food with fraudulent cash.
Sept. 23
23600 block Highway 99: Theft of food from a supermarket reported.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and woman were arrested for theft of food from a restaurant.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A man claimed his storage unit was mistakingly sold for non-payment, with all items inside gone.
7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject as reported for potentially financially exploiting their mother.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man attempted to shoplift from a convenience store.
Robin Hood Drive/106th Avenue West: Two subjects were involved in a verbal altercation. One male threw a rock at the other subject’s vehicle, causing damage.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: An unknown adult male pushed a juvenile during a verbal altercation. No injuries were reported.
19800 block 76th Avenue West: An Edmonds officer assisted another police agency with identifying a person in custody.
21300 block 76th Avenue West: Man discovered that items were stolen from his garage.
21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance over an attempted private vehicle tow.
Sept. 24
8900 block 238th Street Southwest: Household members had a verbal argument.
23300 block Highway 99: A clinic employee reported their vehicle was vandalized.
100 block Main Street: A man was arrested for DUI-physical control after he was reported slumped over at the ferry terminal.
Sept. 25
21900 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a business.
22500 block Highway 99: A shoplift suspect was arrested for a warrant.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was scammed for money via phone.
21500 block 80th Avenue West: An argument was reported between a married couple.
Sept. 26
23000 block 75th Avenue West: A man was arrested for warrants.
23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested and booked into jail.
23000 block Edmonds Way: A string of vehicle prowls were reported by multiple victims.
7000 block 210th Street Southwest: A subject walking by vehicles damaged property.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident surrendered a firearm for destruction.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for theft after stealing property from a department store.
22600 block 95th Place West: A court order violation was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.