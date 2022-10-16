Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 27-Oct. 11, 2022

Sept. 27

20300 block 81st Avenue West: A nuisance complaint led to two warrant arrests.

8400 block 191st Street Southwest: Checks stolen from a mail drop box were altered and deposited successfully.

500 block Elm Way: A victim reported computer fraud.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A threat was written on a school bathroom stall.

23000 block Edmonds Way: Suspects broke into a community mailbox early in the morning.

16700 block 74th Place West: A resident sought documentation of an altercation with a neighbor on a private roadway.

19500 block 82nd Place West: Threats were made between juveniles.

900 block 7th Avenue South: A collision involving a parked vehicle led to a DUI arrest.

7300 block Lake Ballinger Way: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located at an abandoned house.

700 block Edmonds Street: Reporting party reported a subject making threats.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact*

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail for shoplifting

23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of possible drug activity between tenants staying at a motel.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A husband and wife got into a verbal argument.

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was found deceased behind a dumpster.

19500 block 82nd Place West: A father and son got into a fist fight, and the father was arrested.

Sept. 28

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A business reported it had power cut and the front door smashed in what appeared to be an attempted burglary.

7800 block 191st Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

23700 block 100th Avenue West: A piece of an ATM machine was found on vacant property.

23700 block 102nd Place West: A verbal altercation occurred between the reporting party and ha ome contractor.

23600 block Highway 99: Two males stole from a department store.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a felony warrant.

Sept. 29

24100 block Highway 99: An alleged organized retail theft occurred at a business.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A student who brought a firearm to school was arrested. (See related story here.)

300 block Admiral Way: A vehicle and attached trailer were stolen. ‘The trailer was located abandoned in the middle of the road.

22000 block 76th Avenue West: A man arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s house demanding a child support payment. A verbal altercation ensued with the man damaging an inflatable hot tub.

23600 block Highway 99: A man associated with a vehicle was arrested for a warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a grocery store.

Sept. 30

22400 block 97th Avenue West: Police received a referral report from Adult Protective Services.

21100 block 77th Place West: A man was arrested for domestic violence crimes.

22000 block 76th Avenue West: A man was verbally trespassed from a property.

9300 block 236th Street Southwest: A father reported alleged incidents of another student spitting on his daughter at school.

22700 block Highway 99: Behavioral health contact.*

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was broken into earlier in the year while the victim was out of the country.

21900 block Highway 99: A man previously trespassed from a location was arrested for trespassing and shoplifting.

500 block 5th Avenue North: A man was arrested and booked into jail for warrants.

21800 block 76th Avenue: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest A vehicle was prowled and random documents stolen.

8500 block Madrona Lane: A missing vulnerable adult was found safe in Everett

20800 block 82nd Avenue West: A locking mailbox was broken into and mail stolen.

Oct. 1

23000 block Highway 99: A storage unit was broken into with items stolen.

900 block Alder Street: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

21900 block Highway 99: A person sleeping in the parking lot of business was trespassed

21900 block Highway 99: Behavioral health contact*

200 block 5th Avenue North: A victim was defrauded of money after responding to what was later determined to be a fraudulent house rental listing.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in a parking lot.

8600 block Olympic View Drive: A welfare check was requested for a female observed crying. The female was contacted and advised of a verbal argument with spouse.

23800 block Highway 99: A victim reported over $2,000 stolen from hotel room.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A vehicle eluded officers after an attempted traffic stop.

Oct. 2

22100 block Highway 99: Vehicle license plates were reported stolen.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A purse with a cell phone was found.

23900 block Highway 99: Reporting party advised a bullet went through the wall of their motel room. A neighboring agency located and arrested a potential suspect. The investigation is continuing.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A resident reported potential prowler activities near their residence.

Oct. 3

8400 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited and released for theft.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a retaliation threat related to a previous incident.

100 block Main Street: Police responded to a report of a man disturbing businesses and customers.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle driver eludes police after a collision.

200 block Beach Place: A subject creating multiple nuisance calls in the area was trespassed from Port of Edmonds.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and a woman stole merchandise from a store and fled in a vehicle.

Oct. 4

21900 block Highway 99: Edmonds officers assisted Mountlake Terrace with an assault investigation.

23000 block Edmonds Way: Theft of items from a vehicle was reported sometime overnight.

23600 block Highway 99: Shoplift of beverages from a grocery store occurred.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple criminal traffic violations.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A boy was observed at school with a bite mark on his arm.

23600 block Highway 99: Report of an abandoned vehicle was determined to be an unreported stolen vehicle.

21600 block 84th Avenue West: A school was damaged with graffiti.

8400 block 196th Street Southwest: A nusiance complaint led to a warrant arrest.

7700 block 223rd Street Southwest: A residence was burglarized and items stolen.

18100 block 88th Avenue West: A residential burglary with forced entry was reported, with interior ransacked.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave location.

Oct. 5

24100 block Highway 99: Police initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop and eluded officers.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A trespass complaint results in a felony warrant arrest.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: Items were stolen from a package delivered to a resident at an apartment complex.

20600 block Highway 99: A vehicle stolen from Lynnwood was recovered unoccupied in Edmonds.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A 9-year-old ran who away after an argument was located and reunified with parent.

10100 block Edmonds Way: An unreported stolen vehicle was located. A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle and it eluded officers.

21900 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested and booked for outstanding warrants.

Oct. 6

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on a warrant at a restaurant.

100 block 4th Avenue South: A subject made threats at multiple banks around Snohomish County.

200 block 5th Avenue North: An anonymous sexual assault kit was turned over to police. Victim did not wish to report incident.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Various found property items turned over to police were booked into evidence for safekeeping.

17100 block Talbot Road: Behavioral health contact*

20800 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle was forcibly entered and a possible attempt was made to steal the vehicle.

10600 block 237th Place Southwest: A victim discovered fraudulent charges on their credit card.

23400 block 93rd Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.*

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A woman and her juvenile son had a verbal argument.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A man assaulted his ex-partner during an argument. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Oct. 7

22900 block Highway 99L A driver passed out in a vehicle was arrested for DUI.

6100 block 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was located and returned to owner.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A man burlgarized a gas station and stole cigarettes.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for trespass after refusing to leave a medical facility.

8200 block 242nd Street Southwest: A nuisance complaint called in by citizens led to a warrant arrest.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a protection order.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A hit and run to a parked vehicle was reported.

22100 block Highway 99: Report of a suspicious person led to a warrant arrest.

700 block Brookmere Drive: Police received a Child Protective Services referral regarding an adult engaging in inappropriate behavior with a minor.

22500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited and released for theft from a store.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft.

22100 block Highway 99: A suspect stole from a business and is believed to be responsible for prior thefts.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Juveniles assaulted another juvenile in a bathroom during a high school event. Criminal charges were forwarded to the prosecutor.

Oct. 8

20500 block 81st Avenue West: A truck and utility trailer were stolen from in front of a residence.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store after smoking something in the bathroom.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for violating a trespass notice.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a gas station.

7500 block 215th Street Southwest: A residential fence was damaged with graffiti.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A man was arrested for probable cause from the Seattle Police Department.

16300 block I-5: A vehicle was stopped with a stolen vehicle’s license plate on it and license plates were taken for destruction.

23200 block Highway 99: A man and woman argued and spat on each other.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property — a knife and drug paraphernalia — was turned into police.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A verbal disturbance was reported between a married couple.

21900 block Highway 99: A man who shoplifted from a store and threatened workers fled but criminal charges were referred.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Hospital security turned a found wallet into police.

100 block Dayton Street: A man was trespassed from a bar.

Oct. 9

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: Reporting party advised of a disturbance with boyfriend, who left prior to police arriving.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for physical assault domestic violence.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for stealing from a business.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen.

19000 block 44th Avenue West: Edmonds PD took custody of an Edmonds warrant suspect arrested by another agency. The subject was booked into jail.

Oct. 10

500 block Elm Way: Police were called to a verbal domestic dispute.

21100 block 82nd Place West: Couple had a verbal argument.

8400 block 188th Street Southwest: A school received a suspicious voicemail. Investigation is ongoing.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

9200 block 217th Street Southwest: Abuse alleged at an adult care facility.

8500 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested after assaulting a medical staff member.

Oct. 11

22000 block Highway 99: Gas cards were stolen from a gas station.

23800 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a hotel.

10400 block Little John Court: Attempted burglary of a vacant house stated for sale was reported.

23200 block 97th Avenue West: A female waiting fora school bus reported a suspicious male asking if she wanted a ride.

200 block Sunset Avenue North: A minor collision occurred, caused by vehicle left in gear improperly. The unidentified owner of the struck vehicle became violent and purposefully damaged the involved vehicle before leaving the area.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle window was damaged while the vehicle was parked in a public parking lot.

19100 block 92nd Avenue West: An elderly female was reported as missing after leaving the family home.

*Generally a behavioral health contact refers to a situation in which police transported a person in crisis to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. This could be voluntary or involuntary under the State’s Involuntary Treatment Act criteria.