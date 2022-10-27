Edmonds Port Commission meeting cancellation and special meeting notice

PUBLIC NOTICE MEETING CANCELLATION AND SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE
PORT OF EDMONDS
The Port of Edmonds has cancelled their regularly scheduled commission business meeting on Monday, Oct.31, 2022 at 7 p.m., and instead will have a Special Commission Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m.
The public is invited to attend in person or by Zoom.
More information can be found on our website:
www.portofedmonds.org/about/port-commission/
October 28, 2022
