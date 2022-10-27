Edmonds Port Commission special meeting agenda for Nov. 1, 2022

Nov. 1, 2022

7 p.m.

Special Meeting

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of October 10, 2022 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. Authorization for Executive Director to Write off $1,388.88 and Send Account to Collections

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PUBLIC HEARING

A. 2023 Preliminary Budget

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Authorization To Approve Edmonds Yacht Club To Conduct Holiday On The Docks In Guest Moorage. Saturday, December 3, 2022 Through January 2, 2023

VII. INFORMATION

A. Harbor Square 3rd Quarter Report

B. Marina Operations 3rd Quarter Report

C. 3rd Quarter Financial Report

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

The Port of Edmonds has returned to in person Commission Meetings. Social distancing recommended, mask optional. Or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.

