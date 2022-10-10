Edmonds scenics: Moonrise, moonset 3 hours ago 23 Moon rising, taken Sunday night in downtown Edmonds. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Moon setting, taken Monday morning at the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) The Hunter’s Moon continues to provide opportunities for local photographers.
