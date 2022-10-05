Edmonds scenics: Through the fog 26 mins ago 15 At sunset Tuesday outside the Edmonds Waterfront Center. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) Wednesday morning, an Amtrak train along the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Fall fog continues to provide interest for local photographers.
