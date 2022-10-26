Edmonds School District invites community to participate in

The Edmonds School District is in the process of an extensive search — in partnership with GB Recruiting — to find its next superintendent and invites the community to share its input via this Superintendent Search Survey.

The Edmonds School Board is leading the search with the support of GR Recruiting.

The survey will take approximately five to 10 minutes to complete, and all answers are confidential. It’s open from now through Friday, Nov. 11, and is available in nine languages.