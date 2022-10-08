Edmonds to mark Indigenous Peoples Day Monday

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a U.S. holiday that celebrates and honors Native American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. The City of Edmonds is also marking the day — on Monday, Oct. 10 — for the fifth year.

In September 2017, the Edmonds City Council passed a resolution officially designating the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Indigenous Coast Salish peoples, including Snohomish, Tulalip, Suquamish, S’Klallam, Snoqualmie, and other tribes, inhabited the Puget Sound region that includes the shorelands and uplands of Edmonds for thousands of years, using the area now known as Edmonds to harvest salmon, shellfish and other water and land-based resources, the city noted in a news release.

“The City of Edmonds values the significant contributions made to this community by all our region’s past and present Indigenous peoples,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “I am proud that our residents and the elected leadership in Edmonds embrace an open and affirming community that celebrates diversity and rejects oppression of Indigenous peoples.”

Nelson said he encourages residents, businesses, organizations and public institutions in Edmonds to join the city in memorializing and celebrating Indigenous Peoples on the second Monday of October. Organizations and individuals are also asked to “take steps to acquire a more complete and balanced history of this continent’s and region’s development since the arrival of European settlers, including an understanding of the hardships and sacrifices endured, and contributions made by Indigenous peoples,” the news release said.

The City of Edmonds has created a webpage containing links to related resources at edmondswa.gov/indigenous.