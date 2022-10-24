Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting Dia de los Muertos celebration Nov. 3

The Edmonds Waterfront Center, in partnership with the Latino Educational Training Institute, is celebrating Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, on Thursday Nov. 3.

All are invited to this cultural celebration, which begins at 6 p.m. There will be music, dance, refreshments and a creative arts class.

Come see how the altars are decorated with bright yellow marigold flowers and more, photos of the departed, and favorite foods and drinks of the individuals being honored.These offerings are believed to illuminate the souls of the departed dead and encourage them to join the living world at this happy celebration.