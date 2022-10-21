Edmonds Waterfront Center, Rotary Club partnering to establish Community Table program

The Edmonds Waterfront Center and the Edmonds Rotary Club are establishing a Community Table program starting Wednesday, Nov. 2.

There will be a designated, clearly marked table in the Waterfront Center’s main dining room, staffed by a Rotary volunteer every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the table will be ice breaker cards to generate conversation, as well as a couple of small table games.

“As we all know, our seniors, many of whom have contributed so much to our community and have interesting stories to share, are especially vulnerable to isolation and loneliness,” said Rotary Club member Maggie Peterson. “Through this partnership, we hope to provide a comfortable space for seniors to meet new people.”

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.