Edmonds Waterfront Center to host Welcoming Figure Awakening Ceremony Oct. 28

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a Welcoming Figure Awakening Ceremony Friday, Oct. 28 for a new indigenous artwork being installed on the building’s exterior.

Native American artist Ty Juvinel, who also produced the “Marsh Life” cedar carving on display outside the Edmonds Historical Museum, has created the 15-foot-tall welcoming figure made out of a single cedar tree log.

The event — from 10:30 a.m. to noon — is open to the public and will feature Native traditional handpainting, song and food.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave.