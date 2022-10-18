Edmonds Waterfront Study panel discussion set for Oct. 24

A panel discussion exploring findings of the recent City of Edmonds waterfront study– postponed from September — is now scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Edmonds Civic Roundtable invites its members and the public to hear brief presentations from City of Edmonds Environmental Programs Manager Kernen Lien and Port of Edmonds Commissioner Jay Grant, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

The study is intended to identify waterfront use, needs and issues that can inform high-level recommendations for consideration during the 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update. With several entities in the mix: the city, port, BSNF Railroad, Washington State Ferries and private entities, it’s a complex issue. Adding even more complexity to planning for the future is the addition of a second railroad track and a third ferry, items Edmonds has no control over.

Topics that are anticipated to be addressed in the Comprehensive Plan update include Edmonds Marsh restoration and the former Unocal property, traffic and parking, emergency access to waterfront, impacts of climate change and Land use and development.

To participate, click here. A Zoom link for those attending online will be sent prior to the presentation.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.