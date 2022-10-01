Edmonds-Woodway HS Athletic Hall of Fame 2022 induction ceremony set for Oct. 13

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, Edmonds-Woodway High School is resuming its Athletic Hall of Fame inductions with a new group of teams and athletes set to be honored on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2015 to recognize and honor student athletes, coaches, teams and sports contributors from all three Edmonds public high schools — starting when Edmonds High School first opened its doors in 1909, to the opening of rival Woodway High School in 1967, to the merger of the two schools as Edmonds-Woodway in 1990.

Among those in the 2022 inductee class:

Teams: the 1969 Edmonds High School boys basketball team, the 1990 EWHS boys state championship cross country team, the 1989 EHS 200 medley relay state championship team and the EWHS 4th-in-state 1997 volleyball team.

Athletes: Tracie Adix (EWHS ’03), Mark Arington (EWHS ’98), Blaine Hardy (EWHS ’05), Kirsten Mann (EWHS ’98), Blake Miller (EHS ’90), Gene Moser (EHS ’69), Shauna Pierson (WHS ’73) and Peter Sellers (EWHS ’94).

The Oct. 13 ceremony is open to the public and will be in the EWHS Great Hall, 7600 212th St. S.W. The evening will start with a meet and greet from 6-7 p.m.with light snacks, followed by the ceremony from 7-9 p.m., with dessert and coffee.

Admission is free with a $20 suggested donation per person at the door. All donations go to the EWHS Athletic Booster Club Hall of Fame account to support this year’s event and to make sure it continues. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP on the 2022 HOF RSVP Form.





