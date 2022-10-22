Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons

Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development.

Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park and Queen Anne.

According to McMurray, the concept will be The Victor Tavern, which will fully utilize the Commons’ mezzanine game room.

Stowell operates two other Victor Tavern restaurants, in South Lake Union and downtown Seattle.

Menu items will include prime rib and smash burgers, along with a possible brunch menu on weekends.

“It’s a very large space of nearly 7,000 square feet, and I wanted to be certain an operator with as much experience and local flare could deliver the best for Edmonds,” McMurray said. “Ethan has a great reputation of supporting local communities that his restaurants operate in.”

The Main Street Commons is expected to open in mid-2023. You can read more about the building’s development and other tenants in our earlier story here.