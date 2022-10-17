Five Corners food truck and street festival set for Oct. 23

Corner Copia, a Five Corners neighborhood food truck and street festival, is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the first event of the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project.
The festival will be located just north of the roundabout on 84th Avenue West.
Join your neighbors for an afternoon of food, fun, and community in Five Corners with costume contests, live music, fun activities and food planned.
Food wil be provided by Scotty’s NW, 314 Pie and Peco’s Pit BBQ.
Here’s the schedule:
Entertainment
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Edmonds Jazz Combo
1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Joshua Red Uttech Music
Costume Contests
1 p.m. Pets in Costume Contest – prizes from All the Best Pets
2:30 p.m. Kids in Costume Contest – prizes from assorted local businesses
Those unable to arrive on foot or bike are invited to park in the BARC parking lot.
Learn more here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.