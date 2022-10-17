Five Corners food truck and street festival set for Oct. 23

Corner Copia, a Five Corners neighborhood food truck and street festival, is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the first event of the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets project.

The festival will be located just north of the roundabout on 84th Avenue West.

Join your neighbors for an afternoon of food, fun, and community in Five Corners with costume contests, live music, fun activities and food planned.

Food wil be provided by Scotty’s NW, 314 Pie and Peco’s Pit BBQ.

Here’s the schedule:

Entertainment

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Edmonds Jazz Combo

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Joshua Red Uttech Music

Costume Contests

1 p.m. Pets in Costume Contest – prizes from All the Best Pets

2:30 p.m. Kids in Costume Contest – prizes from assorted local businesses

Those unable to arrive on foot or bike are invited to park in the BARC parking lot.

Learn more here.