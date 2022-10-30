Free beginner’s genealogy class in Lynnwood Nov. 5

Are you interested in researching your family history and don’t know where to start? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner’s class on the first Saturday of the month, Nov. 5. at 10 a.m. at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.
The one-hour, in-person, drop-in session will get you started. With the holidays approaching and family gatherings, it is a good time to ask questions and help with your research. For more information, call 425-775-6267.
