Hazel Miller Foundation donates $250K to Lynnwood Neighborhood Center

The Hazel Miller Foundation has donated $250,000 to the Volunteers of America Western Washington’s Lynnwood Neighborhood Center (LNC), to be built next to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Growing pockets of extensive poverty in South Snohomish County have a debilitating impact on the health, well-being and vibrancy of the whole community, the foundation noted in a press release. The LNC will provide a universally accessible hub of services and programs that serve the Edmonds School District area, the announcement said. Construction on the 40,000-square-foot multicultural, multi-generational facility is expected to begin in early 2023.

Hazel Miller Foundation grants are designed to serve nonprofit organizations operating in Edmonds and South Snohomish County and support programs and projects that serve the public’s benefit, especially in the areas of education and youth services, poverty alleviation and hunger, civic and community services, the environment, diversity, culture and the arts.

“Volunteers of America Western Washington is on the front lines, empowering and advocating for those facing the greatest inequities,” said Hazel Miller Board Member Shannon Burley. “Their work is designed to create safe, stable, and healthy communities that put our neighbors on the path to self-sufficiency. The Hazel Miller Foundation is honored to support the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center and are looking forward to the impact that will come from nonprofit service organizations having a location to collaborate with one another,” Burley said.

“It is through partnerships like this, that will break down barriers for individuals and families and ensure that their community becomes even stronger,” said VOAWW Chief Mission Officer Kristi Myers. “VOAWW is grateful to the support of the Hazel Miller Foundation in helping give neighbors in South Snohomish County a center to call their own.”