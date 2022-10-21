Help plant native trees at Pine Ridge Park Oct. 29

Join your friends and neighbors to help restore the native forest in Edmonds’ Pine Ridge Park Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will plant 600 native trees and shrubs in the northeast corner of the park to enhance habitat diversity and ensure the forest continues to thrive for generations to come. The event is free and no experience is necessary.

The event is hosted by volunteers from the Edmonds Stewards program, who have worked in partnership with city staff to restore native habitat in the parks since 2015. Formerly known as the Puget Sound Stewards, these volunteers initially came together to restore the northern buffer of the Edmonds Marsh, a long-term project that has mostly been completed. The Edmonds Stewards host regularly scheduled work parties open to the public in parks throughout Edmonds, including Yost Park, Hutt Park and Pine Ridge Park.

Volunteers aged 13-plus are welcome, and registration is required. Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited so be sure to reserve your spot early.



Information about the Pine Ridge planting event, including the work party location and what to bring, can be found on the Sound Salmon Solutions Events page at soundsalmonsolutions.org.

Upcoming events also include a free native plant give-away Nov. 5, training for new stewards on Nov. 12 and monthly work parties in other local parks. To learn about additional opportunities for parks stewardship, visit the Environmental Stewardship pages on the City of Edmonds website or contact Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov.