High school sports roundup for Oct. 12, 2022

Posted: October 12, 2022 69

Girls soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

Reilly Schindler 2

Gabbie Martin-Mazzeo

Kari Adams

Melia Plumis

Vivian Adkins

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goal keepers:

Meredith Eldridge

Alice Everett

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-4-2, 5-4-2; Lynnwood 0-11-0, 0-12-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

Ava Hunt

Morgan Damschen

Laura Rice

Mountlake Terrace assists:

Claire August (3)

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-1-2, 8-1-3; Meadowdale 4-5-1, 4-6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match; vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School 

Boys tennis

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:
Aden Le (MT) defeated Riley McNicol (S) 6-3, 6-0
Jeremy Perreault (MT) defeated Braeden Requa (S) 6-2, 6-1
Greyson Pierce (S) defeated Hans Bahm (MT) 6-0, 6-4
Blake Almanza (S) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:
Morgan Zill/Ethan Eichler (S) defeated Josh Bozick/Braeden Davidson (MT) 6-1, 6-0
John Floyd/Colby Campbell (S) defeated Yash Verma/Anto Guerrero (MT) 6-3, 6-2
Riley Pappas/Joey Poetzl (S) defeated Justin Ho/Davis Gonzaga (MT) 6-4, 6-3

Records: Stanwood 5-7; Mountlake Terrace 3-9

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Mariner; Wednesday, Oct. 12; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-12, 25-19, 25-17

Meadowdale individual results:

Tanna Kollen: 12 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs

Steph Grimes: 10 digs, 4 aces

Laiken Thoesen: 8 kills

Eden Thoesen: 20 assists

Mountlake Terrace individual results:

Jessie Tong: 5 kills, 10 digs

Haley Trinh: 17 digs

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-1, 9-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-7, 4-7

Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School 

Girls swimming

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 139-38

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Valerie Wang (J) 2:17.65

200 medley: Elissa Anderson (J) 2:21.50

50 freestyle: Evelyn O’Neal (J) 27.23

Diving: Lauren Wierschke (J) 221.60

100 butterfly: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:00.11

100 freestyle: Lindsay Catli (J) 1:02.08

500 freestyle: Rebecca Coates (L) 6:07.19

100 backstroke: Anderson (J) 1:06.46

100 breaststroke: O’Neal (J) 1:16.12

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Jackson (Julia Song, Hoyla, Anderson, Celina Hernandez-Murillo) 2:00.20

200 freestyle: Jackson (Anderson, Hernandez-Murillo, Hoyla, Song) 1:44.35

400 freestyle: Jackson (Elaine Chau, Wang, Emily Skeels, Sabrina Pressler) 4:27.00

Records: Jackson 3-0; Lynnwood 0-5

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace vs Edmonds-Woodway

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 13; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: at Kamiak; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME