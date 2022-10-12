High school sports roundup for Oct. 12, 2022

Girls soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

Reilly Schindler 2

Gabbie Martin-Mazzeo

Kari Adams

Melia Plumis

Vivian Adkins

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goal keepers:

Meredith Eldridge

Alice Everett

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-4-2, 5-4-2; Lynnwood 0-11-0, 0-12-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

Ava Hunt

Morgan Damschen

Laura Rice

Mountlake Terrace assists:

Claire August (3)

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-1-2, 8-1-3; Meadowdale 4-5-1, 4-6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match; vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys tennis

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Aden Le (MT) defeated Riley McNicol (S) 6-3, 6-0

Jeremy Perreault (MT) defeated Braeden Requa (S) 6-2, 6-1

Greyson Pierce (S) defeated Hans Bahm (MT) 6-0, 6-4

Blake Almanza (S) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

Morgan Zill/Ethan Eichler (S) defeated Josh Bozick/Braeden Davidson (MT) 6-1, 6-0

John Floyd/Colby Campbell (S) defeated Yash Verma/Anto Guerrero (MT) 6-3, 6-2

Riley Pappas/Joey Poetzl (S) defeated Justin Ho/Davis Gonzaga (MT) 6-4, 6-3

Records: Stanwood 5-7; Mountlake Terrace 3-9

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Mariner; Wednesday, Oct. 12; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-12, 25-19, 25-17

Meadowdale individual results:

Tanna Kollen: 12 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs

Steph Grimes: 10 digs, 4 aces

Laiken Thoesen: 8 kills

Eden Thoesen: 20 assists

Mountlake Terrace individual results:

Jessie Tong: 5 kills, 10 digs

Haley Trinh: 17 digs

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-1, 9-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-7, 4-7

Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls swimming

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 139-38

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Valerie Wang (J) 2:17.65

200 medley: Elissa Anderson (J) 2:21.50

50 freestyle: Evelyn O’Neal (J) 27.23

Diving: Lauren Wierschke (J) 221.60

100 butterfly: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:00.11

100 freestyle: Lindsay Catli (J) 1:02.08

500 freestyle: Rebecca Coates (L) 6:07.19

100 backstroke: Anderson (J) 1:06.46

100 breaststroke: O’Neal (J) 1:16.12

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Jackson (Julia Song, Hoyla, Anderson, Celina Hernandez-Murillo) 2:00.20

200 freestyle: Jackson (Anderson, Hernandez-Murillo, Hoyla, Song) 1:44.35

400 freestyle: Jackson (Elaine Chau, Wang, Emily Skeels, Sabrina Pressler) 4:27.00

Records: Jackson 3-0; Lynnwood 0-5

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace vs Edmonds-Woodway

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 13; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: at Kamiak; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits