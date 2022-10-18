High school sports roundup for Oct. 17, 2022

Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 3-0
25-19, 25-12, 25-11
Meadowdale individual stats:
Aubrey Colgdon: 17 assists, 4 aces
Steph Grimes: 7 digs, 5 aces
Tanna Kollen: 7 kills
Mia Johns: 5 kills
Stanwood individual stats:
Barrett Anderson: 8 digs and 4 kills
Madilynne Heuett: 10 digs, 1 ace and 1 assist
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-1, 11-2; Stanwood 1-10, 2-10
Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville-Getchell; Wednesday, Oct. 19; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-2
Archbishop Murphy individual stats:
Tatum Gill: 16 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces
Alishia Nichols: 24 assists, 13 digs, 7 aces, 4 kills
Lauren Foglianai: 24 digs
Natalie Russell: 20 digs, 16 kills, 3 blocks
Lynnwood individual stats:
Charlie Thomas: 35 assists
Hannah Johnson: 10 kills, 3 blocks
Paige Gessey: 15 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 11-0, 11-0; Lynnwood 9-2, 10-3
Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, Oct. 19; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls soccer
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 10-1-1, 10-1-1; Edmonds-Woodway 4-5-2, 5-5-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Arlington; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 7:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
