High school sports roundup for Oct. 18, 2022

Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 3-0
25-17, 25-18, 25-17
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Jessie Tong: 8 aces, 9 digs, 9 kills, 2 blocks
Haley Trinh: 6 aces, 12 digs
Maya Faulkner: 12 digs, 1 ace, 2 kills
Sarah Maricutu: 19 assists
Everett individual stats:
Emma Murphy: 7 assists
Peyton Lust: 16 digs
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-8, 5-8; Everett 2-9, 2-9
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Thursday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m.
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-4, 7-5; Edmonds-Woodway 4-7, 7-7
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 20; 7 p.m.
Girls swimming
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 116-65
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Claire Smith (K) 2:03.40
200 medley: Katie Zou (K) 2:28.38
50 freestyle: Iris Cho (K) 26.73
Diving: Taejah Elmore (K) 105.50
100 butterfly: Smith (K) 59.85
100 freestyle: Julia Lorenzo (K) 58.69
500 freestyle: Zou (K) 6:01.69
100 backstroke: Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.64
100 breaststroke: Janey Ryu (K) 1:15.32
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Kamiak (Lorenzo, Ryu, Zou, Cho) 1:59.94
200 freestyle: Kamiak (Lorenzo, Smith, Eva Cunnington, Ryu) 1:48.33
400 freestyle: Kamiak (Smith, Zou, Sophia Miga, Aida Park) 4:03.12
Records: Kamiak 6-1; Edmonds-Woodway 3-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday October 22; 2:45 p.m.
Jackson defeated Meadowdale 154-27
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Julia Song (J) 2:08.50
200 medley: Lindsay Catli (J) 2:26.28
50 freestyle: Elissa Anderson (J) 25.56
Diving: Lauren Wierschke (J) 195.55
100 butterfly: Olivia Hoyla (J) 59.51
100 freestyle: Mya Granger (M) 57.30
500 freestyle: Hoyla (J) 5:27.00
100 backstroke: Sabrina Pressler (J) 1:08.67
100 breaststroke: Evelyn O’Neill (J) 1:16.59
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Jackson (Megan Wang, O’Neill, Hoyla, Anderson) 1:56.50
200 freestyle: Jackson (Anderson, Song, Celina Hernandez-Murillo, Hoyla) 1:43.25
400 freestyle: Jackson (Wang, Jillian Guerra, Valerie Wang, O’Neill) 4:16.30
Records: Jackson 4-0; Meadowdale 2-5
Meadowdale next match: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday, Oct. 22; 2:45 p.m.
Boys tennis
Wesco 3A South Tournament
Results not reported
Girls soccer
All Edmonds School District games were postponed due to poor air quality.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
