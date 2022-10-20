High school sports roundup for Oct. 19, 2022

Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Marysville-Getchell 3-0
Meadowdale individual stats:
Tanna Kollen: 13 kills, 9 digs, 7 aces
Steph Grimes: 22 digs, 2 aces
Laiken Thoesen: 10 kills
Mia Johns: 9 kills
Aubrey Congdon: 24 assists
Marysville Getchell individual stats:
Marciella Scott: 24 digs, 2 kills
Brooke Gilbert: 10 digs
Sophie Gold: 9 digs, 6 assists
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 11-1, 12-2; Marysville Getchell 3-9, 4-9
Meadowdale next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 3-0
Lynnwood individual stats:
Sammy Holmer: 12 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces
Paige Gessey: 11 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces
Hannah Johnson: 11 kills, 2 blocks
Charlie Thomas: 35 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces
Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:
Anna Dantas: 7 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill
Maya Velasquez: 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 10-2, 11-3; Marysville Pilchuck 5-7, 5-7
Lynnwood next match: at Stanwood; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
