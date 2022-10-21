High school sports roundup for Oct. 20, 2022

Boys tennis

Wesco 3A South Tournament- played on Tuesday and Thursday

(Top 5 finishes advance to Districts next week)

Singles:

Championship:

Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

3rd/4th Place:

Xander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated JD Drake (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2

5th/6th Place:

Nathan Kim (Cascade) defeated Evan Yang (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles:

Championship:

Grant Oliver/Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Blake Gettmann/Murray Falkin (Shorewood) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

3rd/4th Place:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Sam Borgida/Nathan Hagemeier (Shorewood) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

5th/6th Place:

Aden Le/Jeremy Perreault (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (Cascade) 6-0, 6-1

Girls swimming

Lynnwood defeated Mariner 126-35

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Anna Artamonova (L) 2:37.23

200 medley: Mina Schreiner (L) 3:06.49

50 freestyle: Amira Bayarbayasgala (L) 27.04

100 butterfly: Rebecca Coates (L) 1:14.80

100 freestyle: Artamonova (L) 1:11.27

500 freestyle: Bayarbayasgala (L) 6:35.87

100 backstroke: Coates (L) 1:17.13

100 breaststroke: Melissa Mai (L) 1:36.00

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Lynnwood (Schreiner, Bayarbayasgala, Coates, Caitlin Weeks) 2:16.65

200 freestyle: Lynnwood (Artamonova, Jocelyn Deuman, Leslie Nguyen, Schreiner) 2:17.87

400 freestyle: Lynnwood (Bayarbayasgala, Artamonova, Weeks, Coates) 4:40.21

Lynnwood next meet: Edmonds School District Championship: Saturday, Oct. 22; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Volleyball

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20

Monroe individual stats:

Jessi Mahler: 10 kills

Ava Teague: 8 kills, 4 blocks

Jordan Land: 8 kills

Records (league and overall): Monroe 9-3, 9-4; Edmonds-Woodway 4-8, 7-8

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett; Monday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-5, 10-5; Mountlake Terrace 3-9, 5-9

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Arlington; Monday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls soccer

The following matches were all postponed due to poor air quality:

Monroe vs Edmonds-Woodway

Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck

Meadowdale vs Marysville Getchell

Shorewood vs Mountlake Terrace

Upcoming soccer matches:

Friday, Oct. 21:

Edmonds-Woodway at Cedarcrest 1:30 p.m.

Meadowdale at Everett (Lincoln Field) 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24:

Edmonds-Woodway at Everett (Lincoln Field) 7 p.m.

Stanwood at Lynnwood 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace at Arlington 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy vs Meadowdale (at Edmonds-Woodway High School) 7:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits