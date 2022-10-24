High school sports roundup for Oct. 21-22, 2022

Friday, Oct. 21

Football

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 33-13

In a battle for third place in the Wesco 3A South Division, the Warriors pulled away with the victory and captured the No. 3 seed. The win sets Edmonds-Woodway up to host the No. 5 seed in the Wesco 3A North Division, Oak Harbor, next Friday with the winner advancing to the District playoffs the following week. The Hawks wrapped up the regular season with the No. 4 seed and will host the No. 4 seed from the North — Marysville Pilchuck — with the winner also advancing.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-2,4-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-3, 4-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Oak Harbor; Friday, Oct. 28; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, Oct. 28; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway

Redmond defeated Lynnwood 37-0

No details reported

Records: Redmond 5-3; Lynnwood 1-7

Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, Oct. 28; at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Everett defeated Meadowdale 17-0

No details reported

Records: Everett 2-6; Meadowdale 1-7

Meadowdale next game: at Bainbridge; Friday, Oct. 28; 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 1-0

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Kate Baldock- goal

Clara Miceli- assist

Meredith Eldridge- goalkeeper shutout

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-5-2, 6-5-2; Cedarcrest 8-3-1, 9-3-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett; Monday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Everett defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Records (league and overall): Everett 5-6-2, 5-6-2; Meadowdale 4-7-1, 4-8-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Saturday, Oct. 22

Girls swimming

Edmonds School District Championships

at Lynnwood Pool

Team Scores:

1. Mountlake Terrace 299

2. Edmonds-Woodway 293

3. Meadowdale 233

4. Lynnwood 194

Individual Events:

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Faith Urquhart (Meadowdale) 2:05.17

2. Jenny Karlsen (Mountlake Terrace) 2:07.78

3. Zoe MacDonald (Edmonds-Woodway) 2:10.97

200 Yard Individual Medley

1. Madeline Van Hooser (Mountlake Terrace) 2:21.59

2. Rebecca Coates (Lynnwood) 2:31.67

3. Tatumn Detjen (Edmonds-Woodway) 2:34.93

50 Yard Freestyle

1. Jeslyn Vuong (Mountlake Terrace) 25.93

2. Amira Bayarbayasgala (Lynnwood) 26.12

3. Mya Granger (Meadowdale) 26.27

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Simone Bennett (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:02.72

2. Madison Morales-Tomas (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:06.22

3. Jenny Karlsen (Mountlake Terrace) 1:13.23

100 Yard Freestyle

1. Kyra Ross (Meadowdale) 1:06.29

2. Sophia Rodriguez (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:06.96

3. Fiorella Diaz (Mountlake Terrace) 1:07.72

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Faith Urquhart (Meadowdale) 5:39.74

2. Rebecca Coates (Lynnwood) 6:01.63

3. Kaylyn Takeya (Mountlake Terrace) 6:11.99

100 Yard Backstroke

1. Madeline Van Hooser (Mountlake Terrace) 1:01.18

2. Simone Bennett (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:01.96

3. Mikaela Reyes (Meadowdale) 1:12.73

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Jeslyn Vuong (Mountlake Terrace) 1:13.47

2. Amira Bayarbayasgala (Lynnwood) 1:17.95

3. Tatumn Detjen (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:19.83

Relay Results:

200 Yard Medley

1. Edmonds-Woodway 1:57.89 (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Paige Oliver)

2. Mountlake Terrace 1:58.37 (Madeline Van Hooser, Jeslyn Vuong, Katie Lombard, Molly Veleber)

3. Lynnwood 2:05.11 (Mina Schreiner, Amira Bayarbayasgala, Rebecca Coates, Anna Artamonova)

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Meadowdale 1:50.40 (Isa Corjuo, Mikaela Reyes, Faith Urquhart, Mya Granger)

2. Mountlake Terrace 1:51.30 (Jenny Karlsen, Dana Khasanov, Molly Veleber, Jeslyn Vuong)

3. Edmonds-Woodway 1:54.50 (Tatumn Detjen, Hannah Baldock, Sydney Bates, Madison Morales-Tomas)

400 Yard Freestyle

1. Mountlake Terrace 3:59.00 (Jenny Karlsen, Kaylyn Takeya, Katie Lombard, Madeline Van Hooser)

2. Meadowdale 4:03.72 (Maya Osborne, Mikaela Reyes, Faith Urquhart, Mya Granger)

3. Edmonds-Woodway 4:10.87 (Hannah Baldock, Sadie Ward, Zoe MacDonald, Simone Bennett)

Cross country

Wesco League Championships

at Arlington Ultralight Airport

5000 Meters Varsity 2A/3A South Boys Team Scores:

1. Shorewood 54

2. Cedarcrest 58

3. Shorecrest 63

4. Edmonds-Woodway 76

5. Meadowdale 115

6. Mountlake Terrace 151

7. Archbishop Murphy 190

Top 10 finishers:

1. Luke Schmidt (Shorecrest) 15:50

2. London Haley (Cedarcrest) 16:36

3. George Fernandez (Shorecrest) 16:42

4. Otto Erhart (Shorewood) 16:46

5. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:56

6. Luke Gillingham (Shorewood) 16:57

7. Ethan Swenson (Cedarcrest) 17:00

8. Max Billett (Shorewood) 17:07

9. Ian McArthur (Shorewood) 17:08

10. Kai Ushikubo (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:14

Other Edmonds School District top finishers:

12. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:22

15. Boden Chapek (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:29

18. Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 17:49

19. Ciaran Brennan (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:53

20. Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:54

21. Mark Tiersma (Mountlake Terrace) 17:56

22. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 17:58

5000 Meters Varsity 2A/3A South Girls Team Scores:

1. Shorecrest 36

2. Edmonds-Woodway 68

3. Cedarcrest 96

4. Meadowdale 99

5. Shorewood 102

6. Mountlake Terrace 136

7. Lynnwood DNQ

Top 10 Finishers:

1. Lydia Swenson (Cedarcrest) 19:37

2. Payton Conover (Meadowdale) 19:41

3. Hazel Beatty-Witt (Shorecrest) 20:11

4. Isabel Hatzenbeler (Edmonds-Woodway) 20:12

5. Avery Zlateff (Cedarcrest) 20:35

6. Rachel Elliott (Lynnwood) 20:37

7. Scout Lynass (Shorecrest) 21:01

8. Hanna Bruno (Shorewood) 21:04

9. Addison Phillips (Shorecrest) 21:13

10. Hana Butler (Shorecrest) 21:14

Other Edmonds School District Top Finishers:

12. Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:47

13. Zoe Grant (Meadowdale) 21:49

15. Arielle Analau (Mountlake Terrace) 21:53

17. Kayla Radovich (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:56

19. Angela Gaviola (Edmonds-Woodway) 22:04

20. Lily Kamila (Edmonds-Woodway) 22:06

21. Ella Suico (Edmonds-Woodway) 22:14

23. Erin Woodman (Mountlake Terrace) 22:26

24. Kathryn Potter (Lynnwood) 22:29

25. Lynn Le (Meadowdale) 22:45

Next Meet: District 1 Championships; Saturday, Oct. 29; 12:20 p.m. at Lakewood High School

