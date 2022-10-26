High school sports roundup for Oct. 24, 2022

Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-8, 8-8; Everett 3-10, 3-10
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Wednesday, Oct. 26; 7 p.m.
Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15
Arlington individual stats:
Chloe Fochesato: 14 digs, 8 kills, 3 aces
Chloe Lewis: 31 digs
Melissa Hadley: 9 kills, 2 blocks
Reese Remle: 7 kills
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Jessie Tong: 21 digs, 7 kills, 2 blocks
Maya Faulkner: 17 digs, 8 kills
Sogol Almadar: 4 aces, 8 digs
Records (league and overall): Arlington 9-4, 9-5; Mountlake Terrace 3-10, 5-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 26; 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 1-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 11-1-1, 11-2-1; Meadowdale 4-8-1, 4-9-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace tied Arlington 1-1
Mountlake Terrace goal scorer: Natalie Cardin
Mountlake Terrace assist: Morgan Damschen
Arlington goal scorer: Rachel Snow
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-2-3, 8-2-4; Arlington 6-5-2, 7-5-2
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Stanwood; Wednesday, Oct. 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway tied Everett 0-0
The Warriors and Seagulls played to a 40 minute scoreless tie after lightning delayed the start time by 90 minutes. Both teams agreed to shorten the game to one half when it was determined that they would not be able to complete a full game before the Lincoln Field lights were scheduled to shut off at 10 p.m.
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-5-3, 6-5-3; Everett 5-6-3, 5-6-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Arlington; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7:30 p.m.
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 4-9-0, 4-10-0, Lynnwood 0-13-0, 0-14-0
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
