High school sports roundup for Oct. 24, 2022

Posted: October 25, 2022 26

Volleyball

The Warriors’ Alyssa Dittoe [12] goes up for a touch return at the net during Edmonds-Woodway’s game vs. Everett Monday night. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Lucy Bartron [14] serves during the first game of the match.
Reinna Mostrales [16] spikes at the net.
Lidia Ejigu [1] digs a service for the Warriors.
Rachel Wechsler [4] spikes the ball.
Freshman Indira Carey-Boxley [3] spikes across two defenders at the net.
Kate McCarthy [8] goes low to dig service.
Elizabeth Veshkurova [11] with the dig.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 3-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-8, 8-8; Everett 3-10, 3-10
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Wednesday, Oct. 26; 7 p.m.

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15

Arlington individual stats:
Chloe Fochesato: 14 digs, 8 kills, 3 aces
Chloe Lewis: 31 digs
Melissa Hadley: 9 kills, 2 blocks
Reese Remle: 7 kills

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Jessie Tong: 21 digs, 7 kills, 2 blocks
Maya Faulkner: 17 digs, 8 kills
Sogol Almadar: 4 aces, 8 digs

Records (league and overall): Arlington 9-4, 9-5; Mountlake Terrace 3-10, 5-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 26; 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 1-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 11-1-1, 11-2-1; Meadowdale 4-8-1, 4-9-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace tied Arlington 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorer: Natalie Cardin
Mountlake Terrace assist: Morgan Damschen

Arlington goal scorer: Rachel Snow

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-2-3, 8-2-4; Arlington 6-5-2, 7-5-2
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Stanwood; Wednesday, Oct. 26; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway tied Everett 0-0

The Warriors and Seagulls played to a 40 minute scoreless tie after lightning delayed the start time by 90 minutes. Both teams agreed to shorten the game to one half when it was determined that they would not be able to complete a full game before the Lincoln Field lights were scheduled to shut off at 10 p.m.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-5-3, 6-5-3; Everett 5-6-3, 5-6-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Arlington; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7:30 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 4-9-0, 4-10-0, Lynnwood 0-13-0, 0-14-0
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

