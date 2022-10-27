High school sports roundup for Oct. 26, 2022

Boys tennis
3A District 1 Tournament, Day 1 of 2
Singles first round elimination match:
Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Brett de la Fuenta (Monroe) 6-0, 6-0
Singles second round:
Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Milo Gasser (Mount Vernon) 6-0, 6-3
Singles semifinals:
Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Zach Overbay (Monroe) 6-4, 7-5
Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Cade Strickland (Snohomish) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles first round elimination match:
Parker Mann/Justice Funston (Monroe) defeated Aden Le/Jeremy Perreault (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-3
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jarrod Pahlke/Matthew Hippner (Ferndale) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles quarterfinals:
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Morgan Zill/Ethan Eichler (Stanwood) 6-4, 6-2
Grant Oliver/Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Sam Borgida/Nathan Hagemeier (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles semifinals:
Grant Oliver/Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-3, 6-4
Winners advance to championship round, losing pair move to consolation Bracket
Day 2 of the tournament; Thursday, Oct. 27; noon at Snohomish High School
Girls soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 2-0
Ava Hunt scored two second-half goals as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks ended their regular season with a shutout victory over the Stanwood Spartans. Ally Villalobos and Emmalynn Kuenning each added assists and Sierra Sonko recorded the shutout. The Hawks will next play on Saturday at 3 p.m. at either Lynnwood High School or Edmonds-Woodway High School in the opening round of the District playoff tournament. Their opponent will be the winner of Thursday’s District play-in game between Meadowdale and Monroe.
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 9-2-3, 9-2-4; Stanwood 4-10-0, 4-11-0
Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 3-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-8, 9-8; Cascade 1-13, 2-14
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-22, 25-23, 25-21
Shorecrest individual stats:
Violet Burchak: 12 kills, 6 aces, 5 blocks, 18 assists
Lily Starr: 7 kills, 2 blocks
Maria Alvarez: 15 digs
Ava Watson: 7 digs
Lillian Reimer-Buffalo: 2 blocks
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Maya Faulkner: 3 kills, 9 digs
Tamyah Dabney: 4 kills
Haley Trinh: 14 digs
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 7-6, 10-7; Mountlake Terrace 3-11, 5-11
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Monday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
