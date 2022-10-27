High school sports roundup for Oct. 26, 2022

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 3-0
25-16, 25-18, 25-21

Meadowdale individual stats:
Tanna Kollen: 11 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces
Aubrey Congdon: 26 assists, 6 digs
Steph Grimes: 10 digs, 3 aces
Mia Johns: 7 kills

Archbishop Murphy individual stats:
Caroline Burns: 3 aces, 3 blocks
Lauren Fogliani: 7 digs

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 12-1, 13-2; Archbishop Murphy 11-2, 11-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 3-0
25-13, 26-24, 25-11

Lynnwood individual stats:
Paige Gessey: 13 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces
Hannah Johnson: 8 kills, 4 blocks
Evangeline Sum: 12 digs
Charlie Thomas: 26 assists

Stanwood individual stats:
Barrett Anderson: 9 digs, 8 kills, 2 aces
Madilynne Heuett: 11 digs

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 11-2, 12-3; Stanwood 2-11, 3-11
Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday Oct. 27; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls soccer

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-1
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-8-1, 5-9-1; Marysville Pilchuck 2-10-1, 2-11-1
Meadowdale next match: District Playoff Play in Game; Thursday, Oct. 27 — opponent, time and location to be determined

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

Arlington goal scorer: Jersey Walker (3)
Arlington assists: Rachel Snow and Grace Davis
Arlington goalkeeper shutout: Katie Snow

Records (league and overall): Arlington 7-5-2, 8-5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 5-6-3, 6-6-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: District Playoff Play in Game; Thursday, Oct. 27 — Opponent, time and location to be determined

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 7-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 12-1-1, 12-2-1; Lynnwood 0-14-0, 0-15-0
Lynnwood’s season is over

— Compiled by Steve Willits

