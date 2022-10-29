High school sports roundup for Oct. 27, 2022

Volleyball



Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-20, 25-18, 25-21

Snohomish individual stats:

Livi Harrison: 11 kills, 14 digs, 2 assists, 1 block

Adriannah Galvan: 6 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks

Maddy Andrist: 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 block

Ayla Grant: 3 kills, 21 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace

Heidi Chambers: 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 14-0, 14-1; Meadowdale 12-2, 13-3

Meadowdale next match: at Cedarcrest; Monday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 3-0

25-16, 25-13, 25-5

Lynnwood individual stats:

Paige Gessey: 8 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace

Hannah Johnson: 7 kills, 2 blocks

Sammy Holmer: 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks

Charlie Thomas: 26 assists, 3 aces

Kalyani Blackwell: 4 kills, 1 block

Evangeline Sum: 8 digs, 2 aces

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 12-2, 13-3; Cedarcrest 1-13, 1-13

Lynnwood next match: at Snohomish; Tuesday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m.

Boys tennis

3A District 1 Tournament

Singles Championship:

Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) 7-6 (7-2) 7-5

Doubles Championship:

Blake Gettman/Murray Falkin (Shorewood) defeated Grant Oliver/Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-1, 7-5

Doubles 3rd/4th Place:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ty Rusko/Cooper McBride (Arlington) 6-2, 6-0

All above tennis players advanced to the state tournament to be played in May 2023

Girls soccer

3A District 1 Tournament Play In Games (winner advances to District quarterfinals, losing team eliminated):

Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0

Arlington goal: Maddison Wagester (assist from Carly Barltow) 65th minute

Arliington goalkeeper: Katie Snow

Records: Arlington 9-5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-7-3

Arlington advances to play Shorewood on Saturday

Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 2-1

No details reported

Records: Monroe 9-6-0; Meadowdale 5-10-1

Monroe advances to play Mountlake Terrace on Saturday, Oct. 29; 3 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale’s season is over

