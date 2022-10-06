High school sports roundup for Oct. 3, 2022

Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 3-1
Meadowdale individual stats:
Tanna Kollen: 13 kills
Steph Grimes: 24 digs, 2 aces
Mia Johns: 8 kills
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 6-1, 7-2; Cascade 0-7, 1-8
Meadowdale next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 3-0
25-12, 25-18, 25-14
Lynnwood individual stats:
Paige Gessey: 9 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs
Hannah Johnson: 8 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace
Sammy Holmer: 7 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 6 digs
Eva Sum: 14 digs, 2 aces
Charlie Thomas: 21 assists
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-1, 7-2; Shorecrest 5-2, 7-3
Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3
Singles:
Ylli Berisha (Mead) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Joe Kautzman (Mead) defeated Hans Bahm (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Lucas Robinson (Mead) defeated Yash Verma (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Owen Smith (MT) defeated Nathan Perez (Mead) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles:
Jeremy Perreault/Aden Le (MT) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (Mead) 5-7, 6-0, 6-3
Nolan Collier/Reyli Almanza-Cruz (Mead) defeated Josh Bozick/Justin Ho (MT) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
Braeden Davidson/Davis Gonzaga (MT) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Kyle Josafat (Mead) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
Records: Meadowdale 5-6; Mountlake Terrace 3-8
Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Soccer
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-4-0, 5-5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4-2, 4-4-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cedarcrest; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 7-1
Meadowdale goal scorers:
Izzy Fallarme (3), Rachel Reitz (2), Dulce Alvarez (2)
Cascade goal scorer:
Taylor Pickard
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 4-3-1, 4-4-1; Cascade 1-6-2, 2-6-2
Meadowdale next match: at Snohomish; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace tied Cedarcrest 1-1
Mountlake Terrace goal: Ellery Garrett
Mountlake Terrace assist: Laura Rice
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 7-0-2, 7-0-3; Cedarcrest 6-1-1, 7-1-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct.6; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Shorecrest goal scorers:
Ava Jensen (3), Taylor Christensen (2), Nora Patterson, Emma Orthel
Shorecrest assists:
Darci Dalziel, Bria Metcalf-Lundenburger, Mischa Slimp
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 8-1-0, 9-1-0; Lynnwood 0-9-0, 0-10-0
Lynnwood next match: vs Cascade; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Swimming
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 116-62
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Faith Urquhart (M) 2:06.76
200 medley: Jaclyn Deiparine (S) 2:32.28
50 freestyle: Mya Granger (M) 26.25
Diving: Klara Darby (S) 135.45
100 butterfly: Quinn Whorley (S) 1:02.40
100 freestyle: Granger (M) 58.19
500 freestyle: Whorley (S) 5:34.07
100 backstroke: Owan Fralick (S) 1:07.98
100 breaststroke: Aila Howson (S)
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Shorecrest ( Owan Fralick, Aila Howson, Miranda Thompson, Elle Howson) 2:00.16
200 freestyle: Shorecrest (Thompson, Clara Pettiross, Elle Howson, Whorley) 1:50.70
400 freestyle: Shorecrest (Thompson, Elle Howson, Fralick, Whorley) 4:05.56
Records: Shorecrest 4-1; Meadowdale 1-3
Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Oct. 6; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 111-58
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:13.34
200 medley: Grace Lindberg (S) 2:12.91
50 freestyle: Brooke Anderson (S) 27.31
100 butterfly: Cameron Bell (S) 1:09.76
100 freestyle: Anderson (S) 1:00.03
500 freestyle: MacDonald (EW) 5:54.50
100 backstroke: Lindberg (S) 1:01.78
100 breaststroke: Tatumn Detjen (SW) 1:16.16
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Shorewood (Lindberg, Malaina Mirabueno, Evie Hoff, Anderson) 2:01.72
200 freestyle: Shorewood (Mae Lunde, Lindsay Rand, Vivian Foral, Emily Lin) 1:51.72
400 freestyle: Shorewood (Anderson, Lin, Bell, Lindberg) 4:04.79
Records: Shorewood 3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 6; 3 p.m. at Sheridan Beach Community Pool
Mariner vs Mountlake Terrace
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 2:45 p.m at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.