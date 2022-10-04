High school sports roundup for Oct. 3, 2022

Volleyball

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

25-7, 25-12, 25-22

Snohomish individual stats:

Hedi Chambers: 6 kills, 3 digs

Kelsey Nichols: 6 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs, 1 block

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Sydney Petelle: 15 assists, 4 aces

Indira Carey-Boxley: 4 blocks, 1 kill

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 7-0, 7-1; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 5-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

25-14, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23

Cedarcrest individual stats:

Risha Shaikh: 11 assists, 7 kills, 4 aces

Lexi Beck: 9 kills

Bella Rose: 4 aces, 9 digs

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Haley Trinh: 30 digs

Jessie Tong: 11 kills

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 1-6, 1-6; Mountlake Terrace 2-4, 4-5

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Snohomish; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 6-0, 6-1

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Sahum Vohra (S) 6-0, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Peyton Caskey (S) 6-1, 6-1

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Spencer Berry (S) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Thomas Linville/Parker Mina (S) 6-1, 6-1

Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Aaron Chen/Shyam Srinivasan (S) 6-2, 6-2

Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Jaime Moore/Ashton Johnson (S) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-0; Shorecrest 5-5

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Evan Yang (L) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Michael Vo (L) defeated Jeremy Perreault (MT) 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)

Tristan Vista (L) defeated Yash Verna (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Owen Smith (MT) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Doubles:

Mathan Ballard/Hans Bahm (MT) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Troung (L) 6-1, 6-3

Ethan Murray/Jacob McClellan (L) defeated Josh Bozick/Braeden Davidson (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Derek Simbulan/Brandon Tran (L) defeated Justin Ho/Hai Ho (MT) 7-5, 6-4

Records: Lynnwood 1-10; Mountlake Terrace 3-7

Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Wednesday October 5; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 4; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 5-2

Singles:

Nathan Kim (C) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-2, 6-4

Joe Kautzman (M) defeated Tim Shim (C) 6-1, 6-0

Lucas Robinson (M) defeated Andrew Hayashi (C) 6-3, 6-0

Nathan Perez (M) defeated Landon Herston (C) 6-2, 7-5, 6-2

Doubles:

Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (C) defeated Nolan Collier/Febriandy Teodoro (M) 6-1, 6-1

Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) defeated Owen Martin/Zane Axberg (C) 6-1, 6-1

Ty Vanderpoel/Kyle Josafat (M) defeated Brady Hayes/Jay Saefong (C) 6-2, 6-3

Records: Meadowdale 4-7; Cascade 2-9

Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 4; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits