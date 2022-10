High school sports roundup for Oct. 5, 2022

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 3-1

23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 29-27

Meadowdale individual stats:

Steph Grimes: 23 digs, 2 aces

Aubrey Congdon: 41 assists

Tanna Kollen: 18 kills

Mia Johns: 10 kills

Laiken Thoesen: 9 kills

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-1, 8-2; Shorecrest 5-3, 7-4

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-4, 6-4; Cedarcrest 1-7, 1-7

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Juanita; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-1, 6-1

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Joe Kautzman (M) 6-1, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Febriandy Teodoro (M) 6-0, 6-0

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Nolan Collier/Reyli Almanza-Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Matthew Mork/Lucas Robinson (M) 6-4, 6-1

Nico Menanno/Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Kyle Josafat (M) 6-2, 6-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 12-0; Meadowdale 4-8

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Kamiak; Monday, Oct. 10; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Nathan Kim (C) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-0, 6-2

Michael Vo (L) defeated Andrew Hayashi (C) 6-1, 6-0

Tristan Vista (L) defeated Landon Herston (C) 6-2, 6-2

Dustin Krestel (C) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles:

Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (C) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Troung (L) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

Ethan Murray/Jacob McClellan (L) defeated Owen Martin/Zane Axberg (C) 6-2, 6-3

Brady Hayes/Jay Saefong (C) defeated Derek Simbulan/Brandon Tran (L) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Records: Cascade 3-10; Lynnwood 1-11

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday October 6; 3:30 p.m. at Totem Middle School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Cole Balen (AM) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Sean Balen (AM) defeated Jeremy Perreault (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Sam Mulliken (AM) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Zach Cuda (AM) defeated Braeden Davidson (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Ethan Welter/Patrick Kenny (AM) defeated Nathanial Ballard/Hans Bahm (MT) 6-3, 6-3

Josh Navaluna/Lochlan Shevlin (AM) defeated Josh Bozick/Justin Ho (MT) 6-3, 6-4

Max Chhin/Owen Russell (AM) defeated Yash Verma/Anton Guerrar (AM) 7-5, 6-0

Records: Archbishop Murphy 9-3; Mountlake Terrace 3-8

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Friday. Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m.

Cross country

At Kamiak High School

2.6 mile course

Boys Team Scores:

1. Kamiak 20

2. Cedarcrest 48

3. Mountlake Terrace 76

4. Cascade 107

Top individual finishers

1. Jaedyn Chase (K) 14:06

2. Reece Raaum (K) 14:39

3. Nate Bergman (C) 14:42

4. Zachary Altmyer (K) 14:43

5. Matthew Gatherum (K) 14:43

Top Mountlake Terrace finishers:

6. Carter Middleton 14:57

27. Christian Cox 16:55

29. Isaac Williams 17:10

31. Dominick Cole 17:11

32. Logan Toulouse 17:13

Girls Team Scores:

1. Kamiak 32

2. Cedarcrest 43

3. Mountlake Terrace 60

4. Cascade 85

Top individual finishers:

1. Lydia Swenson (C) 17:25

2. Chloe Bundy (K) 17:55

3. Sierra Swart (C) 18:18

4. Jaxin Holloway (K) 18:21

5. Bella Hasan (K) 18:22

Top Mountlake Terrace finishers:

8. Sonita Chen 18:32

10. Arielle Analau 19:40

12. Erin Woodman 19:45

13. Mira Olson 20:16

17. Sadie Sadler 21:14

Click here for all event results

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 at Lakewood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits