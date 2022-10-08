High school sports roundup for Oct. 6, 2022

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Cascade 3-0

Lynnwood individual stats:

Paige Gessey: 8 kills, 2 aces, 1 block

Hannah Johnson: 7 kills, 2 blocks

Sammy Holmer: 6 kills

Charlie Thomas: 26 assists

Cascade individual stats:

Jessica Finicle: 7 kills, 2 blocks

Annalynn Loeak: 7 digs, 1 kill, 2 assists, 2 aces

Suleyka Uriostegui: 12 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood7-1, 8-2; Cascade 0-8, 1-9

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-14, 25-21, 25-8

Snohomish individual stats:

Adriannah Galvan; 9 kills

Ayla Grant: 5 kills, 5 aces, 8 assists, 1 block

Kelsey Nichols: 6 kills, 4 digs

Liviya Harrison: 4 kills, 8 digs

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Haley Trinh: 13 digs, 1 ace

Jessie Tong: 2 kills, 1 ace and 6 digs

Records (league and overall): Snohomish8-0, 8-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-6, 4-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Juanita 3-1

No details reported

Record: Edmonds-Woodway 7-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m.

Girls swimming

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 85-82

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Mikaela Reyes (M) 2:20.66

200 medley: Rebecca Coates (L) 2:35.25

50 freestyle: Mya Granger (M) 26:95

100 butterfly: Isa Corujo (M) 1:11.52

100 freestyle: Caitlin Weeks (L) 1:08.54

500 freestyle: Granger (M) 5:42.17

100 backstroke: Audrey Broderhausen (M) 1:16.91

100 breaststroke: Amira Bayarbayasgala (L) 1:22.40

Relay winners:

200 medley: Meadowdale (Granger, Reyes, Corujo, Bella Tang) 2:11.65

200 freestyle: Lynnwood (Weeks, Leslie Nguyen, Anna Artamonova, Bayarbayasgala) 2:07.66

400 freestyle: Meadowdale (Reyes, Maya Osborne, Corujo, Granger) 4:15.91

Records: Meadowdale 2-4; Lynnwood 0-5

Meadowdale next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday October 13; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 118-57

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Quinn Whorley (S) 2:05.54

200 medley: Aila Howson (S) 2:30.86

50 freestyle: Owan Fralick (S) 27.74

Diving: Klara Darby (S) 130.35

100 butterfly: Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.78

100 freestyle: Miranda Thompson (S) 58.51

500 freestyle: Whorley (S) 5:38.82

100 backstroke: Bennett (EW) 1:05.03

100 breaststroke: Howson (S) 1:10.47

Relay winners:

200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:58.79

200 freestyle: Shorecrest (Jaclyn Deiparine, Elle Howson, Thompson, Whorley) 1:49.99

400 freestyle: Shorecrest (Thompson, Whorley, Fralick, Deiparine) 4:05.86

Records: Shorecrest 5-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Boys tennis

Lynnwood defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 7-0

Singles:

Evan Yang (L) defeated Jon Disney Cerrillo (MP) 6-1, 6-0

Michael Vo (L) defeated Daniel Calle (MP) 6-0, 6-3

Tristan Vista (L) defeated Sebastian Gomez (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Santiago Gorzo (L) defeated RJ Peebles (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Alvin Le/Ethan Truong (L) defeated Ethan Alberts/Cal Higgins (MP) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

Ethan Murray/Jacob McClellan (L) defeated Terrance Johnson/Steven Cervantes (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Derek Simbulan/Brandon Tran (L) defeated Lukas Robbins/Haydin Beach (MP) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Lynnwood 2-11; Marysville Pilchuck 0-9

Lynnwood next match: at Mariner; Monday, Oct. 10; 3:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Shorecrest stats:

Ava Jensen- goal

Tayvi Khan- assist

Tati Zahajko- shutout

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 9-1-0, 10-1-0; Mountlake Terrace 7-1-2, 7-1-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Cascade2-6-2, 3-6-2; Lynnwood 0-10-0, 0-11-0

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Oct. 11; 7 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-0

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 6-4-0, 6-5-0; Meadowdale4-4-1, 4-5-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Cedarcrest; Saturday, Oct. 8; 1 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway vs Cedarcrest postponed

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Oct.11; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cross country

At McCollum Park

3-mile course

Boys Team Scores:

1. Jackson 15

2. Everett 63

3. Snohomish 64

4. Lynnwood 106

Top individual finishers

1. Matthew Farwell (J) 16:53

2. Aarav Singh (J) 16:54

3. Noah Friedrich (J) 16:55

4. Daniel He (J) 17:09

5. Nate Peacocke (J) 17:23

OtherC Lynnwood finishers:

23. Richard Choy 18:48

29. Kale Solomon 19:40

31. Lukman Bendawi 21:15

32. Matias Andry 21:15

33. Nathan Doan 21:15

34. Ben Tran 21:18

Girls Team Scores:

1. Jackson 21

2. Snohomish 48

3. Everett 76

4. Lynnwood 88

Top individual finishers:

1. Selena Bangerter (J) 19:35

2. Emma Hamm (J) 19:50

3. Paige Gerrard (S) 20:05

4. Rachel Elliott (L) 20:10

5. Bailey Board (J) 20:47

Other top Lynnwood finishers:

12. Kathryn Potter 21:48

37. Alina Schrader 25:15

40. Brianna Woods 25:23

42. Cora Weeks 25:32

43. Venus Hernandez 25:36

Lynnwood next meet: 2nd Annual Mountain Loop Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 8; 12:45 p.m. at Granite Falls High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits