High school sports roundup for Oct. 7, 2022

Football

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 47-14

The Warriors pulled out to a 34-8 halftime lead on their way to a Wesco 3A South league victory.

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Steven Warren Jr.: 17 for 31 for 249 passing yards and three touchdown passes

Jesse Hart: touchdown reception

Diego Escandon: touchdown reception

David Danyo: touchdown reception

Liam Fitting: rushing touchdown

Rashaad Gerona-Chatters: rushing touchdown

Pablo Ferreira-Hernandez: touchdown return on blocked punt

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 3-3; Shorecrest 0-4, 1-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Friday, Oct. 14; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 20-19

The Hawks scored 14 fourth-quarter points and stopped a Royals’ two-point conversation attempt late in the game to hold on for the homecoming victory.

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-2, 4-2; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 14; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 25-0

No details reported

Records: Cedarcrest 6-0; Meadowdale 1-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Friday, Oct. 14; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Boys tennis

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Ylli Berisha (Mead) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Joe Kautzman (Mead) defeated Jeremy Perreault (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Lucas Robinson (Mead) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Nathan Perez (Mead) defeated Braeden Davidson (MT) 6-4, 7-6, (7-2)

Doubles:

Hans Bahn/Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Nolan Collier/Reyli Almanza Cruz (Mead) 6-3, 7-5

Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (Mead) defeated Yash Verma/Anton Guerrero (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Ty Vanderpoel/Kyle Josafat (Mead) defeated Justin Ho/Dans Gonzaga (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Records: Meadowdale 5-8; Mountlake Terrace 3-9

Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Oct. 10; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Stanwood; Monday, Oct. 10; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits