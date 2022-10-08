High school sports roundup for Oct. 7, 2022

Football
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 47-14
The Warriors pulled out to a 34-8 halftime lead on their way to a Wesco 3A South league victory.
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Steven Warren Jr.: 17 for 31 for 249 passing yards and three touchdown passes
Jesse Hart: touchdown reception
Diego Escandon: touchdown reception
David Danyo: touchdown reception
Liam Fitting: rushing touchdown
Rashaad Gerona-Chatters: rushing touchdown
Pablo Ferreira-Hernandez: touchdown return on blocked punt
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 3-3; Shorecrest 0-4, 1-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Friday, Oct. 14; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 20-19
The Hawks scored 14 fourth-quarter points and stopped a Royals’ two-point conversation attempt late in the game to hold on for the homecoming victory.
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-2, 4-2; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 14; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 25-0
No details reported
Records: Cedarcrest 6-0; Meadowdale 1-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Friday, Oct. 14; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Boys tennis
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
Singles:
Ylli Berisha (Mead) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Joe Kautzman (Mead) defeated Jeremy Perreault (MT) 6-3, 6-1
Lucas Robinson (Mead) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-3, 6-1
Nathan Perez (Mead) defeated Braeden Davidson (MT) 6-4, 7-6, (7-2)
Doubles:
Hans Bahn/Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Nolan Collier/Reyli Almanza Cruz (Mead) 6-3, 7-5
Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (Mead) defeated Yash Verma/Anton Guerrero (MT) 6-1, 6-3
Ty Vanderpoel/Kyle Josafat (Mead) defeated Justin Ho/Dans Gonzaga (MT) 6-3, 6-1
Records: Meadowdale 5-8; Mountlake Terrace 3-9
Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Oct. 10; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Stanwood; Monday, Oct. 10; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.