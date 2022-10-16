High school sports roundup for Sept. 14, 2022

Cross country

Edmonds School District Championships

At Ballinger Park

Boys Team Scores

1. Edmonds-Woodway 23

2. Meadowdale 46

3. Mountlake Terrace 57

4. Lynnwood 108

Top 10 individual finishers:

1. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 13:18

2. Luke Blomberg (EW) 13:30

3. Boden Chapek (EW) 13:31

4. Kai Ushikubo (EW) 13:36

5. Ciaran Brennan (EW) 13:45

6. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 13:49

7. Mark Tiersma (MT) 13:53

8. Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 14:05

9. Elisha Einfeld (EW) 14:06

10. Jake Thompson (EW) 14:23

Girls Team Scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 33

2. Meadowdale 47

3. Mountlake Terrace 71

4. Lynnwood 86

Top 10 individual finishers:

1. Payton Conover (Meadowdale) 15:28

2. Isabel Hatzenbeler (EW) 15:34

3. Rachel Elliott (Lynn) 16:32

4. Zoe Grant (Meadowdale) 17:01

5. Sonita Chen (MT) 17:06

6. Kayla Radovich (EW) 17:06

7. Aliah Karl (EW) 17:12

8. Lily Kamila (EW) 17:22

9. Lynn Le (Meadowdale) 17:34

10. Ella Suico (EW) 17:47

Here’s a link to all of Friday’s results.

Next Event: Wesco Championships; Saturday, Oct. 22; 10:45 a.m. at the Arlington Ultralight Airport

Football

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 28-14

Monroe quarterback Blake Springer threw two touchdown passes to Trent Bublitz and the Bearcats defense intercepted three passes in the second half as Monroe improved its overall season record to 7-0.

The Bearcats jumped out to the early 7-0 lead when Mason Davis returned the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. The score would remain unchanged until late in the second quarter.

Edmonds-Woodway defensive lineman Austin Renfro blocked a Monroe punt that the Warriors recovered at the Monroe 23-yard line. Three plays later on 4th and 10, Diego Escandon lofted a pass into the back of the end zone that Cannon Kennard brought down for a 23-yard touchdown. The extra point attempt was good and the score was tied at 7-7 with 3:32 left in the first half. Escandon started the game at wide receiver before replacing Steven Warren Jr at quarterback early in the second quarter after Warren was injured.

Monroe responded quickly by driving 51 yards down the field on six plays. Springer finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Bublitz with 1:50 left in the half, giving Monroe a 14-7 lead.

The Bearcats extended the lead to 21-7 on their second possession of the second half when Springer connected with Bublitz for a 41-yard touchdown with 6:58 to go in the third quarter. The touchdown drive was set up when Beau Pruett intercepted an Escandon pass four plays earlier.

The Warriors answered the Monroe touchdown with one of their own as Escandon and Kennard connected again with a 63-yard touchdown, wrapping up a four-play, 80-yard drive and trimming the Bearcats’ lead to 21-14 with 4:56 left in the third quarter. Kennard finished the game with eight receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Edmonds-Woodway put together an impressive drive on the final three plays of the third quarter. Starting at the Warriors’ own 14-yard line, Escandon completed passes on three consecutive plays; a 20-yard completion to David Danyo, a 14-yard pass to Liam Fitting and a 42-yard strike to Danyo, which put the Warriors at the Bearcat 10-yard line. The Warriors then attempted to tie the game on the first play of the fourth quarter; however Escandon’s pass was intercepted by Eli Miller in the end zone.

The Bearcats followed up Miller’s interception by putting together an 11-play offensive drive that took more than six minutes off the clock, concluding when Pruett scored on a 1-yard run to give the Bearcats a 28-14 advantage with 5:33 left in the game. The Warriors had two more possessions, but Monroe’s defense held the Warriors in check to preserve the win — extending the Bearcats’ season record to 7-0.

Monroe individual stats:

Passing:

Blake Springer: 19 of 32 for 239 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT

Rushing:

Beau Pruett: 17 for 73 yards, TD

Mason Davis: 1 for 13 yards

Gavin Ranz: 3 for 7 yards

Nick Mouser: 1 for 1 yard

Blake Springer: 2 for -10 yards

Receiving

Trent Bublitz: 7 for 111 yards, 2 TDs

Kody Edelbrock: 6 for 85 yards

Eli Miller: 2 for 21 yards

Palepoi Notoa: 2 for 6 yards

Beau Pruett: 1 for 9 yards

Mason Davis: 1 for 7 yards

Kickoff Return:

Mason Davis: 90 yard TD

Interceptions:

Beau Pruett, Gavin Ranz, Eli Miller

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Passing:

Steven Warren Jr.: 5 of 8 for 35 yards

Diego Escandon: 18 of 34 for 261 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

Rushing:

Liam Fitting 14 for 38 yards

Jesse Hart: 1 for -1 yards

Steven Warren Jr: 2 for -2 yards

Diego Escandon: 3 for -5 yards

Receiving:

Cannon Kennard: 8 for 149 yards, 2 TDs

David Danyo: 6 for 97 yards

Liam Fitting: 3 for 17 yards

Killian Chappell: 3 for 3 yards

Diego Escandon: 2 for 13 yards

Jesse Hart: 1 for 12 yards

Kaeen Eban: 1 for 6 yards

Interception:

David Danyo

Records (league and overall): Monroe 5-0, 7-0; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2, 3-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Oct. 21; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 49-0

Sophomore Zaire Griffin scored four touchdowns and the Royals defense held Shorecrest to 124 yards in total offense on their way to their first win of the season, a 49-0 route of the Scots.

Scoring summary:

1st Quarter 8:52- Deon Baker 12 yard run, Amer Aboud PAT good- Lynnwood 7-0

2nd Quarter 4:38- Zaire Griffin 19 yard pass from Raymond Siharath, PAT Failed- Lynnwood 13-0

2nd Quarter 0:06- Trent Whitehead 39 yard pass from Raymond Siharath, Amer Aboud PAT good- Lynnwood 20-0

3rd Quarter 9:11- Jordan Whittle 5 yard pass from Raymond Siharath, 2 point conversion (Nate Williams pass from Deon Baker)- Lynnwood 28-0

3rd Quarter 7:07- Zaire Griffin 41 yard run, Amer Aboud PAT good- Lynnwood 35-0

3rd Quarter 2:46- Zaire Griffin 42 yard run, Amer Aboud PAT good- Lynnwood 42-0

4th Quarter 7:08- Zaire Griffin 7 yard run, Amer Aboud PAT good- Lynnwood 49-0

Lynnwood stats:

Passing:

Raymond Siharath: 17 for 25 for 271 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing:

Zaire Griffin: 10 for 144 yards, 3 TDs

Nate Williams: 9 for 22 yards

Deon Baker: 1 for 12 yards, TD

Raymond Siharath: 4 for 3 yards

Receiving:

Jordan Whittle: 9 for 132 yards, TD

Zaire Griffin: 5 for 73 yards

Trent Whitehead: 1 for 39 yards, TD

Nate Williams: 1 for 23 yards

Deon Baker: 1 for 4 yards

Interception:

Deon Baker

Fumble recovery:

Noor Ahmadzai

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-5, 1-6; Shorecrest 0-5, 1-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Redmond; Friday, Oct. 21; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cascade defeated Meadowdale 48-6

No details reported

Records: Cascade 7-0; Meadowdale 1-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 21; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Saturday’s Mountlake Terrace vs Inglemoor game was cancelled due to poor air quality

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Oct. 21; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits