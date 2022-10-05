Learn more about Let’s Go Edmonds bicycling curriculum Oct. 8 at Edmonds market

Parents and community members can learn more about the Edmonds School District’s Let’s Go Edmonds bicycling curriculum during the Saturday, Oct. 8 Edmonds Museum Summer Market. The Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group, known as EBAG, will have a booth at the market with kids’ bikes on display, plus giveaways and information for parents.

About 5,000 Edmonds School District elementary and middle school students will participate in the Let’s Go Edmonds bicycling curriculum during the 2022-23 school year.

The program is a collaboration between Cascade Bicycle Club and the Edmonds School District, with funding from Verdant Health and the Hazel Miller Foundation.