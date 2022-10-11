Reminder: Learn more about Verdant strategic plan during forums starting Oct. 14

The Verdant Health Commission Board said Tuesday it has completed its two-year strategic plan based on a recently completed community health needs assessment, and will share that information with the community at three forums, starting Oct. 14.
More than 500 residents participated in the community health needs assessment and the results informed a two-year strategic plan completed by commissioners, Verdant said in a press release. As part of that process, the board affirmed its fiduciary responsibility to maintain Swedish Edmonds hospital and advance the following priorities:
– Mental health
– Health care access
– Food security
– Organizational capacity
Verdant said it will be returning to pre-pandemic funding levels in 2023 and 2024 and will annually fund $8.2 million in grants to organizations supporting the community. That’s in addition to the $70 million that has been awarded to community organizations over the past 11 years.
To share Verdant’s priorities and answer questions, the commission has scheduled three community forums:
– Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.
– Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.
– Dec. 6 at noon
Residents are invited to attend the community forums either in person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood or online via Zoom. Registration is also available at www.verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600 to register to attend a forum in person.
FYI — I just called Verdant to inquire how long each sessions is going to be. They said one hour. I am particularly interested in future plans for the hospital. I hope one hour is sufficient time to review the planning and also gather input from attendees. Thanks Verdant for doing these forums.
