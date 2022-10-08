Letter to the editor: Density, housing insecurity and local needs

Editor:

Edmonds is considering eliminating single-family zoning. This objective has always been opposed by a majority of single-family residents. Regardless, the city has propounded numerous rationales in support of upzoning. When one rationale is discarded as undesirable or unworkable, another rationale is substituted as justification to increase density.

The latest national thesis that is now being promoted locally is that real estate is an excellent investment to create intergenerational wealth. It has been suggested that smaller single-family homes on smaller parcels be developed. That transformation would allegedly benefit those purchasers and their heirs who wish to reside in Edmonds but are financially unable to do so. This policy would dramatically increase density in certain neighborhoods in Edmonds.

Approximately 40% of Edmonds residents are “housing insecure.” Those residents allocate 30% or more of their income to housing expenses, a financial burden as determined by the federal government. Include the current round of inflation, and many residents are experiencing tremendous financial hardship.

The City of Edmonds is awash in revenue, much of it generated by escalating property taxes.

Some of those revenues should be directed toward tax reductions for those Edmonds residents that are truly in need.

City resources should be directed at eliminating marginal programs when there is so much local need as well as a looming recession. Priorities should be focused on Edmonds residents who pay property taxes, not nonresidents who wish to reside here, as well as their hypothetical future descendants.

Eric Soll

Edmonds