Letter to the editor: Janelle Cass will make a fine state senator

Editor:

Knock knock, who is there? Well “Janelle Cass” of course. I don’t get many visitors so I was surprised. We greeted her with the usual get off my lawn kind of welcome. I was impressed she stood her ground.

We had a nice chat. I found her competent, knowledgeable and thoughtful, she had good answers and asked good questions. The last candidate that knocked on my door — a current city councilmember — lasted hardly a minute before scurrying off so I appreciate that she was willing to take the time to engage.

In my opinion, Janelle will make a fine state senator. Please give her your consideration when you vote.

Jim Fairchild

Edmonds