Letter to the editor: Thanks for donating golf equipment to vets

A big thank you to the people in Edmonds who answered the request to donate golf equipment to the Veterans Golf Course. Your donations went to vets at the American Lake Golf Course in Lakewood Washington. The amount of equipment was overwhelming.

Special thanks go to the owners of Reliable Floor Coverings for allowing their local business to be the drop-off location.* Also, many thanks to Terry Vehrs at Windermere Real Estate for publishing my request for donations in his quarterly news letter. The response was great!

*The collection drop-off is still available.

Bill Moore

Edmonds