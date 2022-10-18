Letter to the editor: The definition of insanity

Editor:

Albert Einstein once said “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting diﬀerent results.” Voting the status quo this election is insanity.

Our nation is at a critical crossroads concerning public safety. It seems like criminals are being treated more like they are the victims. Is the goal of those in charge of our criminal justice system – prosecuting attorneys — to make us all victims? The prosecutor’s oﬃce talks about “equity and equality” in its prosecution of criminals. Do they want to make us, the victims of crime, equally miserable, equally dead, equally stabbed, equally robbed, equally raped? Is the goal to blur the lines between law abiding citizens and criminals, where we all pay an “equal and equitable” price? Really? Who’s in charge of the asylum?

Our children and neighbors can no longer visit their neighborhood parks without encountering needles and other drug paraphernalia, and fear of being attacked.

We see it, hear it, read it everyday in the news. Criminals committing yet more crime only to be released within hours of arrest. Their “free get out of jail card” rewards them with yet more opportunity to commit more crime. There is no price to pay for their crimes so the perpetuation, the escalation of more lawlessness continues. And let’s be clear, this isn’t about race. Blacks. Latinos. Asians, Whites are all victims, and also all part of the criminal element of society. It’s an equal opportunity situation folks.

The existing “catch and release policy” by our Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Oﬃce must end. It is the “definition of insanity.”

Brett Rogers is running for Snohomish County Prosecutor. Victim protection, restoring justice, and stopping “catch and release” is on his list of priorities.

Vote thoughtfully. Be part of the solution. Stop The Insanity.

Theresa Campa Hutchison (Ret) R.N., M.Ed

Edmonds