Letter to the editor: The role of citizens in Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan

Editor:

The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) is currently involved in examining and evaluating the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan (CP). This detailed document, which has a required update of December 2024, will be used for planning the growth, development and sustainability of Edmonds for the next 20 years. The City of Edmonds has already been working on the process of evaluating and updating the CP with hired consultants. Its importance to the future of Edmonds cannot be overstated. It must be carefully crafted with substantial input from the citizens of Edmonds.

ACE is systematically examining the elements of this detailed, complex plan one element at a time. ACE’s Guiding Statement is “to gather information and input from ACE’s members that will inform written and oral comments to the Planning Board, City Council, media and the citizens of Edmonds about the current CP.”

The stated goals for growth in Edmonds include the maintenance of light, privacy, accessibility to views and natural resources and protection from visual, sound and noxious and other intrusions on the quality of life. It states that Edmonds is and should remain “The Gem of Puget Sound.”

ACE’s goal is to review the existing CP and advise citizens on new data needs as well as ideas worth keeping in order to encourage meaningful input from Edmonds’ residents.

Visit Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (aceedmonds.org) for additional information.

Dr. Michelle Dotsch

Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) President on behalf of the ACE Board