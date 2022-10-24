Letter to the editor: Truth and democracy are on the ballot

Editor:
In November’s election, ask yourself “What am I really voting for?”
There are so many issues to be addressed. You know most of them. Unfortunately, a referendum on governmental unity is not on the ballot. So, what matters this time?
As kids, maybe Superman fostered truth’s value when fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way. Perhaps, it was the first order of Scout Law: To tell the truth. Now, we swear to tell the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Maybe you’re a Rotarian and recite the Four Principles regarding the things we think, say or do. The first being: Is it the Truth?
Has Truth changed?
American democracy was built on truth. George Orwell said, “In the time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”
Does that make the goal of the January 6th Committee radical?
William Shatner, at 91, was overwhelmed on seeing Earth from space. “I didn’t know what I was crying about. I had to go off some place and sit down and think, what’s the matter with me? And I realized I was in grief.”
Is our fight against global warming more effective at the local level?
Paying extra dollars at the pump and elsewhere won’t last forever. Things will even out eventually.
Democracy is not a commodity, but we and our progeny will pay the highest price if it’s lost.
So, what matters?
Simply, our way of life. Truth and democracy are on the ballot. Please vote for America.
Lou Peters
Edmonds
To be truthful allows for discussion to focus on an actual problem rather than on diversion.
It is highly alarming to me to have grown up to see our elections go from debates about policy, to a complete demonization of the other side with minimal justification, The portrayal of Tiffany Smiley as an election denier despite her clearly stating that Joe Biden was the president of the United States has been particularly scary for me to see. As terrifying as the January 6th riots were, the portrayal of January 6th, a largely disorganized riot consisting of violent thugs, as an attempted overthrow of the United States government scares me almost as much. We have now been through two election cycles where the losing side attempted to portray the winners as illegitimate. I refuse to participate in these moralization games when anyone who examines the facts, rather than the rhetoric, sees that both sides of our election system have become morally bankrupt. I cannot think of a single administration, Democrat or Republican, in recent history that has been morally righteous. I have seen the violence inspired by Far Right Rhetoric. I have also seen the destruction of my home city caused by bad progressive policy. I refuse to “vote blue no matter who”. I vote by policy
