Letter to the editor: Use your signal, drivers

Editor:

RCW 46.61.305

Mandatory vehicle light and turn signals became required vehicle safety features in 1968. You have to use your turn signal any time you merge, turn, change lanes, or sit at a traffic light. Every driver or pedestrian should know your next move; 100 feet is the recommended continuously signal notification. Refer to your state driver’s handbook for details.

Penalty for turning violations in Washington state is recorded as a moving violation and six violations in 12 months can enact the state to suspend your license for 60 days. Subsequent violations carry harsher penalties. Think about the increase in your insurance premiums. Every car is mandated to have safety features and every driver is required to use them.

Hawk signals are installed for driver and pedestrian safety … please push the button so vehicles can see that you want to use the crosswalk … that includes bike riders, parent with strollers and walkers. Stay safe and push the button.

Christine Koch

Edmonds