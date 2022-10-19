Love the library? Join the Friends of the Edmonds Library Board

The local Friends of the Edmonds Library organization is seeking new members to join its volunteer board. If you have an interest in libraries, community service and/or developing your leadership skills, you can review the open positions and submit your online applications here.
Applications are due Monday, Oct. 31, for terms beginning January 2023. Email any questions to edmondslibfriends@gmail.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.