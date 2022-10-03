Magic Photo moves into new Salish Crossing location

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce last week hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Magic Photo’s new location at 186 Sunset Ave., in the Salish Crossing complex.

“We are excited to expand our services at our new location as a creative space for photography,” said Magic Photo owner Dale Sutton. “Now we have more room to show our Edmonds friends how they can take better photos, as well as share and save their photographs.

“Being right on Sunset Ave allows us to really lean in on our family portraits either in our new Sunset Studio space or at the many beaches and parks nearby,” Sutton added.

Sutton took over ownership of Shoreline-based Magic Photo, a 1-hour photo lab, in 1995. In 2005, the business moved up Highway 99 to a location in Esperance and expanded into studio photography, where they operated for 17 years before relocating to their current space. Magic Photo has been an active member of both the Shoreline and Edmonds Chambers of Commerce for many years, and Sutton has served as an ambassador and volunteer for both organizations.

Magic photo offers premium-quality printing from film or digital files, with sizes range from as small as a postage stamp up to 44-inch-wide format posters. Other services include black-and-white slide processing; printing or scanning of prints, negatives and slides; archiving images; passport and immigration photos; and video transfer of VHS super 8 mm and 18 mm film to DVD.

Email: info@magicphoto.us

Phone: 425-672-6800

Address: 186 Sunset Ave., Edmonds, WA 98020

Website: www.magicphoto.us