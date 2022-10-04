Mayor’s 2023 draft budget includes more police officers, neighborhood improvements

Citing Edmonds’ strong financial position, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said during his virtual 2023 budget address Monday that it’s time to invest in the city, with proposals that include hiring eight additional police officers, shifting to an in-house city prosecutor and making neighborhood improvements citywide.

Pointing to strong sales tax revenue, a significant city surplus and federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, Nelson said Edmonds is “in a great position to invest in people and our city while maintaining a balanced budget.”

In his budget message, Nelson highlighted three areas of focused spending: “Significant increases” in public safety, improving neighborhoods and providing more investments to the underserved community near Highway 99.

Proposing an “unprecedented increase” in public safety resources, Nelson said that community safety “has always been my number-one priority.” He stressed the importance of not waiting until “crime has reached your doorstep,” and being “ever vigilant in keeping our community safe and welcoming.”

To do this, the mayor is requesting a $3 million investment in the police department, which will include eight additional police officers — five of them to be assigned to a new police patrol district. “We must ensure there is a sufficient police response for our entire city,” Nelson said, “not just parts of it.” Pointing to the growing call volume in specific areas of Edmonds, the new patrol district will help improve police response times citywide, he said.

Of the three remaining new police positions, one would be a community storefront officer assigned to the Highway 99 area “to provide crime prevention and problem-solving support, instead of just crisis response,” the mayor said. The other two positions would be “problem-solving emphasis detectives” who would join two others “to form a more effective unit with a broad range of investigative techniques,” Nelson said. These detectives would focus on proactively deterring and detecting crimes related to gangs, burglaries and thefts.

Nelson also pledged to provide more police equipment, including additional police vehicles and speciality items “to aid in the capture of dangerous felons.”

In addition, the mayor proposed hiring an in-house city prosecutor. The city currently contracts with an outside law firm to provide those services, and that has led to “escalating costs and challenges with oversight of work being performed,” Nelson said.

The mayor’s second area of focus, neighborhood improvements, includes $2.7 million for neighborhood parks. Among the priorities: a permanent restroom and more ADA accessibility at Mathay Ballinger Park and an inclusive playground to accommodate children of all abilities at Yost Park — similar to the one installed at Seaview Park and another planned for the new Civic Park.

Funding is also proposed for plans to enhance trails, bridges, water quality and habitat at Yost Park and Shell Creek, and to expand the park’s beautification program “so our neighborhoods can have more corner parks and hanging flower baskets,” Nelson said.

Noting that city park use has quadrupled since the pandemic, the mayor is also proposing extra money to hire more parks staff and equipment to meet these increasing demands.

Another budget proposal calls for $1 million to secure new open space in the city “so residents in every neighborhood have an opportunity to enjoy green spaces and parks,” Nelson said.

The mayor addressed the concept of prioritizing green streets in his budget message, stating that “the old way of building streets by blanketing them in asphalt and concrete” does nothing to address the climate crisis. “Our future must be built with sustainable materials that work with our natural environment, not paved over,” Nelson said. He proposed setting aside $2 million in federal ARPA funds for such projects.

Also in the category of neighborhood improvements is a “blighted property improvement fund,” which would allocate $250,000 in grants to improve deteriorating or abandoned buildings in neighborhoods citywide. This would include vacant lots and abandoned buildings in derelict or dangerous shape.

In addition, the mayor is proposing the purchase of a fourth snow plow, which he hopes can occur prior to the 2023 budget, so the equipment can be in place in time for this year’s winter storms.

The third area of focus is investments in the Highway 99 corridor. Nelson noted that the city is already spending $10 million on initial Highway 99 renovations, aimed to be completed next spring. These have been in the works since the Edmonds City Council approved a subarea plan for the highway and surrounding neighborhoods in 2017. The changes aim to address traffic and pedestrian safety and livability concerns for the portion of the highway that runs through Edmonds. An additional $4.56 million has been allocated for Highway 99 revitalization for 2023, Nelson said.

These changes “will bring long-overdue investments to our most diverse and most underserved residents,” he said.

The mayor concluded by thanking residents “for helping making Edmonds such a special, wonderful place to live.”

The video and text of the mayor’s 2023 budget address, along with the proposed budget including specific dollar amounts, will be posted here. We will include links when they are available.

The Edmonds City Council is responsible for budget review and approval, which by law must occur by the end of 2022.

