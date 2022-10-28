Mountlake Terrace HS placed on lockdown briefly Friday regarding concerns for ‘unknown individual’ — who turned out to be a student

Mountlake Terrace High School went into lockdown briefly Friday morning after an unknown male individual was seen running into the school at approximately 9:35 a.m.
Later on, school officials determined the person in question was an MTHS student “who was not in classs at the time he should have been,” Principal Greg Schellenberg said in a letter to parents.
Given concerns that “his behavior and actions were suspicious,” the school was placed into lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” he said. “Mountlake Terrace police were already onsite assisting with a student who was in medical crisis and so with their assistance, we conducted a search of the school,” Schellenberg wrote.
“We were able to locate the individual who was seen running into the school and determined that he was an MTHS student who was not in class at a time when he should have been. We will be addressing this student’s behavior and will work with him and his family to provide appropriate behavior interventions as a result of his actions,” the principal said.
Here’s the full letter to parents:
MTHS Community,
At approximately 9:35 am, an unknown individual was seen running into the school and we were concerned that his behavior and actions were suspicious. Out of an abundance of caution we made the decision to place the school into a lockdown. Mountlake Terrace Police were already on site assisting with a student who was in medical crisis and so with their assistance, we conducted a search of the school.
We were able to locate the individual who was seen running into the school and determined that he was an MTHS student who was not in class at a time when he should have been. We will be addressing this student’s behavior and will work with him and his family to provide appropriate behavior interventions as a result of his actions.
We understand any time a school makes the decision to go into a lockdown, it can be very stressful and traumatic for students, staff, and family members. Please know that we take the safety of our school seriously and we are grateful that this situation was resolved quickly. We also appreciate the support of Mountlake Terrace Police who assisted us in resolving this incident so quickly.
If your student needs support as a result of this incident, please contact our school counselors.
How to report a safety tip or concern:
If you have any information regarding this situation or any safety concerns and do not feel comfortable notifying a staff member, please use the district’s reporting service where you can remain anonymous in any of the following ways:
Phone: 425-551-7393
Text: 425-551-7393
Email: 1480@alert1.us
App: On Google Play, search “Vector Alert” and download the app, you will be prompted for a code, which is 1480. On the App Store, search “SafeSchools Alert” and download the app, you will be prompted for a code, which is 1480.
Please reach out with any questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Greg Schellenberg
Mountlake Terrace High School Principal
